from the never-tell-me-the-odds dept.
The major drivers in long-term climate models are water and air contamination (through the effects of greenhouse gases), and deforestation. Quite a bit of hay and discussion has been made about the level of contribution of the former, but what is not in dispute is the latter. Between 2000 and 2012, 2.3 million km^2 of forests were cut down, which amounts to 2 × 10^5 Km2 per year. At this rate all the forests would disappear approximatively in 100–200 years. A couple of mathematical biologists considered only the deforestation part and modeled the survivability of our species given the rate of the disappearance of the forests. Their results were not very promising.
In conclusion our model shows that a catastrophic collapse in human population, due to resource consumption, is the most likely scenario of the dynamical evolution based on current parameters. Adopting a combined deterministic and stochastic model we conclude from a statistical point of view that the probability that our civilisation survives itself is less than 10% in the most optimistic scenario. Calculations show that, maintaining the actual rate of population growth and resource consumption, in particular forest consumption, we have a few decades left before an irreversible collapse of our civilisation (see Fig. 5). Making the situation even worse, we stress once again that it is unrealistic to think that the decline of the population in a situation of strong environmental degradation would be a non-chaotic and well-ordered decline. This consideration leads to an even shorter remaining time.
They also note that according to the Kardashev scale, a Type II civilization needs to be able to harness the total energy output of their star to be able to spread across their own stellar system. Our civilization is many orders of magnitude away from that point and it looks like we are exhausting all of our available resources before achieving that technological level. If you believe the mediocrity principle applies, then perhaps the answer to the Fermi paradox question of "where is everybody?" is simply "they are all dead."
Journal Reference
Bologna, M., Aquino, G. "Deforestation and world population sustainability: a quantitative analysis", Scientific Reports 10, 7631 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-63657-6
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 11, @02:51PM
I elected not to have children for that very reason. Firstly, it's not a gift to give life to a child today. They're bound to have it worse than we old timers, who are (still) enjoying the totally artificial prosperity of post-WWII and cheap oil. Secondly, the last thing the Earth needs is more humans. So I'm doing my part: I have a moderate lifestyle - but still totally unreasonably for the Earth's resources that should be allocated to me - and when I'm dead, well fuck, what do I care...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 11, @02:54PM (3 children)
<sarcasm>But, but, but, how will our economies and stock markets all keep rising in perpetuity? Without people breeding like rats we won't have any slaves^w workers!
This absolutely won't do, so the projections must be entirely wrong. Someone find me a statistician to get the answer I want out of this study.</sarcasm>
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 11, @03:00PM (2 children)
You do realize that properly executed sarcasm and irony should be understood as such without any tags, right? You could totally have done without them. The tags plain kill the sarcastic value of your comment.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday May 11, @03:03PM
Yeah, because people on SN totally get sarcasm...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 11, @03:05PM
Sarcasm doesn't do well in written form, especially in comments. And definitely not on the Internet.
You should know that by now
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 11, @03:02PM
No. All forests will not disappear in 100-200 years. They grow back, like grass. And people plant a lot. What will disappear is old-growth forests as we we can't seem to keep our paws off PROFIT.
I don't expect forests to disappear across Russia or Canada or even US or Europe. But I expect collapses in developing world that seems to ignore the disasters of the developed world.
We choose not to use nuclear power, hence what is the point talking about energy? Until we actually put energy into using nuclear power for our civilization, then why are we talking about hypotheticals?
Furthermore, "they are all dead" is somewhat stupid thing to say. How long have we been here? A few years? It's like termites building a colony on some hill and after few months proclaiming the world is empty of civilized beings because they saw nothing from the top of the hill. They would be just as correct.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday May 11, @03:04PM
What a bunch of bullshit
We haven't even dug 10 miles into this planet.
And besides, if you suck up up all that solar energy, where are you going to dissipate the heat with the little surface area we have?
REDЯUM