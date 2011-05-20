Singapore is trialing robot dogs to enforce social distancing in its parks, to assist the national coronavirus-control effort.

As outlined by GovTech Singapore, the nation's digital advancement agency, the beast is a Boston Dynamics Spot device that's been programmed to roam a 3km stretch in the River Plains section of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during off-peak hours.

"A recorded message will be broadcast from SPOT to remind park visitors to observe safe distancing measures. SPOT will also be fitted with cameras – enabled with GovTech-developed video analytics – to estimate the number of visitors in parks," the agency says.

Govtech promises the cameras "will not be able to track and/or recognise specific individuals, and no personal data will be collected."