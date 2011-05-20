from the I've-also-got-a-bridge-to-sell-you dept.
Singapore releases the robot hounds to enforce social distancing in parks:
Singapore is trialing robot dogs to enforce social distancing in its parks, to assist the national coronavirus-control effort.
As outlined by GovTech Singapore, the nation's digital advancement agency, the beast is a Boston Dynamics Spot device that's been programmed to roam a 3km stretch in the River Plains section of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during off-peak hours.
"A recorded message will be broadcast from SPOT to remind park visitors to observe safe distancing measures. SPOT will also be fitted with cameras – enabled with GovTech-developed video analytics – to estimate the number of visitors in parks," the agency says.
Govtech promises the cameras "will not be able to track and/or recognise specific individuals, and no personal data will be collected."
(Score: 1) by Acabatag on Tuesday May 12, @01:45AM
Can this robotic dog in Singapore be jammed up and disabled by little wads of chewing gum?