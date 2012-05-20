Ransomware Hit ATM Giant Diebold Nixdorf — Krebs on SecurityCanton, Ohio-based Diebold [NYSE: DBD] is currently the largest ATM provider in the United States, with an estimated 35 percent of the cash machine market worldwide. The 35,000-employee company also produces point-of-sale systems and software used by many retailers.

According to Diebold, on the evening of Saturday, April 25, the company's security team discovered anomalous behavior on its corporate network. Suspecting a ransomware attack, Diebold said it immediately began disconnecting systems on that network to contain the spread of the malware.

Sources told KrebsOnSecurity that Diebold's response affected services for over 100 of the company's customers. Diebold said the company's response to the attack did disrupt a system that automates field service technician requests, but that the incident did not affect customer networks or the general public.

"Diebold has determined that the spread of the malware has been contained," Diebold said in a written statement provided to KrebsOnSecurity. "The incident did not affect ATMs, customer networks, or the general public, and its impact was not material to our business. Unfortunately, cybercrime is an ongoing challenge for all companies. Diebold Nixdorf takes the security of our systems and customer service very seriously. Our leadership has connected personally with customers to make them aware of the situation and how we addressed it."