Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pretty, Yet Painful: Rare ‘Blue Dragons’ Wash Up on Texas Beach

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 12, @02:24PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the slugging-away dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

Pretty, yet painful: Rare 'blue dragons' wash up on Texas beach - National:

Dragons exist — though they're a bit smaller than you might have imagined.

A stunningly beautiful and bizarre little sea creature has Texas wildlife experts on edge after several beach-goers reported finding so-called "blue dragons" washed up at the Padre Island National Seashore in recent days.

The extremely rare little creatures look like electric-blue dragons "soaring" through the water. However, they're actually a curious form of sea slug known as Glaucus atlanticus that swims upside down to show off its colours. And while they don't breathe fire, they do pack a nasty sting that they borrow from their favourite food.

The 3 cm long creatures prey on the Portuguese man-o-war, a jellyfish-like organism with painful stingers. The blue dragon basically kills man-o-wars and steals their stinging toxins, then re-purposes those toxins into a defensive weapon.

That means it can surprise a curious human with a powerfully jellyfish-like sting if it's disturbed.

[...] The park issued a warning on its Facebook page last week after several more blue dragon sightings on the shore.

"Don't let their size fool you," the park wrote. "They have a defence worthy of the name dragon."

The post explains that blue dragons move the man-o-war stingers onto their "fingers," which allows them to deliver a sting "more painful than a man-o-wars."

"If you see a dragon in the park, be amazed as they are a rare find, but also keep your distance," the park said.

Several people have posted photos of the sea slugs, which are also known as blue angels, since they started washing up in Texas.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Original Submission


«  Ransomware Hit ATM Giant Diebold Nixdorf
Pretty, Yet Painful: Rare ‘Blue Dragons’ Wash Up on Texas Beach | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)