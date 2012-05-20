from the we-will-share-whatever-we-find,-right? dept.
U.S. Officials: Beware Of China And Others Trying To Steal COVID-19 Research
As researchers around the globe race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, U.S. authorities are warning American firms to exercise extreme caution in safeguarding their research against China and others with a track record of stealing cutting-edge medical technology.
"We are imploring all those research facilities and hospitals and pharmaceutical companies that are doing really great research to do everything in their power to protect it," Bill Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in an interview with NPR.
"We don't want that company or the research hospital to be the one a year from now, two years from now, identified as having it all stolen before they finished it," said Evanina, whose center falls under the director of national intelligence.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Britain's National Cyber Security Center recently issued a statement saying hackers are "actively targeting organisations ... that include healthcare bodies, pharmaceutical companies, academia, medical research organisations, and local government."
The statement did not name China or any other country. Reuters reported that hackers linked to Iran tried to break into email accounts at the U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences, which has a potentially promising drug to treat the COVID-19 virus. Iran denied the report.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:05PM (3 children)
It amazes me we humans have gotten as far as we have when I see things like this.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:16PM (1 child)
What makes this so weird is that many research organizations are pre-publishing results as soon as they have something promising. I believe there are a lot of results up on non-peer-reviewed sites--testimony to the attitude that, "We (the world) are all in this virus thing together."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:22PM
We are all in this together, as long as I get all the credit for the work you contributed.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Tuesday May 12, @09:39PM
The United States has an opportunity to take the lead in finding mitigations (and, ultimately) a cure for COVID-19.
Scientists are working around the clock trying to understand the virus. How does it manifest in an infection? What system(s) in the body does it attack, and how? What are its weaknesses? What methods and medications have proven helpful in mitigating the disease's progression? What are the long term effects? What can be done about them?
Research is being performed to answer these and many other questions. Answers, or even indications of answers are being published in the hopes that one more piece of evidence can help someone else. Maybe just one more bit of insight into what is happening will be the key that unlocks a cure.
When I was learning programming, I was always impressed how selflessly others would share tricks and tips to help get around programming challenges. We were so excited about the field and were so happy to share what we learned with the next person. How to optimize a loop. Speed up an algorithm. Reduce the amount of memory required. How to get a core routine to fit entirely into registers or cache and get a many-fold improvement in efficiency.
For no better motive than having been in a similar boat and someone helped me out back then. Besides, watching someone take an idea and "run with it" and craft something entirely new from it? Exhilarating!
I see that same attitude in the scientific community. Everybody pulling together and trying to add what little they can to help in this fight against a deadly foe.
The United States should be spearheading the investigation. Gathering into one place all the acquired knowledge for ready dissemination and review. Building on the shoulders of giants and of humble lab workers who run countless tests and assays. Making it freely available to any and all comers. ISTR Pasteur or Salk refused to patent penicillin or something like that? We should do the same during this pandemic..
Be the example to the world of how to work together against a common foe and freely help others during this time. Any financial gain from a cure would pale by comparison to the goodwill which would come to the US for such an unselfish act.
And then I read things like this. It saddens my heart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:23PM (1 child)
Why would we want them to have a cure for the virus? Surely we would just share a cure/vaccine if we had it? No way we would want to keep it for ourselves.
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Tuesday May 12, @09:38PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday May 12, @09:32PM
Yea...that's what we need to be worried about. Meanwhile, Trump's cut funding for a critical research group (one that made the testing of Remdesivir possible by the way) because they work with the Chinese, and mainly based on a complete fucking lie told by Matt Gaetz on Fox News. That was a claim that the Chinese were given a $3.7M grant by the NIH which never ever happened:
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/trump-administration-coronavirus-vaccine-researcher-covid-19-cure-60-minutes/ [cbsnews.com]
I'm guessing also because it doesn't fit into the conspiracy theory where China fabricated it. There just isn't a fucking hell hot enough for all these mother fuckers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Tuesday May 12, @09:36PM (1 child)
So first its the Chinese created this thing and gave it to everyone else. Then, "The Chinese shared nothing with us! How could they not think of everyone but themselves first! How could they not share more information?!"
Now it's, "Don't share anything outside our country! Let's do them in! Make them pay! Why would we share?! Go it alone!"
To me it seems hypocritical and nonsensical. When I think a little more it seems that when you're so far up your own ass and forget that we are all human, it almost makes sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:45PM
MAGA, baby. MAGA Murca.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @09:45PM
FBI used to come around to our "drone development" company about once a year. Mind you, we were doing little more than buying off the shelf parts from HobbyKing and other similarly "high tech" sources and slapping them together, but... we were a "technology of special concern".
We'd get a philosophy speech about how "the other side" thinks differently, and they're content to nibble away at a problem one little piece at a time, and that we should prevent that whenever possible. We were to report anybody "attempting to exfiltrate" technical information about our product. Nevermind that we were answering foreign RFQs with full technical descriptions of the product... those are legitimate customers, that's o.k. - we're just attempting to slow the flow of technical know how to the other side. It would literally be cheaper for a foreign spy to request a quote from the company than for them to send someone in person to talk with ("spy on") us.
Meanwhile Iran is kicking our asses in autonomous drone development because: not only have they always had an open commercial marketplace for all manner of drone products, they also sponsor big competitions with big prizes encouraging their universities and industries to advance. Meanwhile, commercial drone usage in the U.S. has been about as encouraged as medical marijuana sales, maybe even less so today.
The really amusing part was when they sent an "undercover agent" to test our compliance with the reporting process. Some old dude in a pink polo shirt walking a dog on the 2nd floor of our building (no grass outside) hangs around the door and starts dropping heavy questions about the technical specs of the product - a product that you wouldn't even know we make by the outward appearance of the entrance. And he's doing this 3 days after the briefing... I feel so much safer knowing these crack G men are on the job, keeping our valuable secrets and not so valuable tech know how safely hidden from the bad guys - don't you?