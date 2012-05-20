from the are-you-feeling-lucky dept.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/05/musk-dares-county-officials-to-arrest-him-as-he-re-opens-fremont-factory/
Elon Musk is planning to defy county officials as he battles to reopen Tesla's Fremont factory in the face of a continued shelter-in-place order in Alameda County, California, Musk announced on Twitter on Monday.
"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," Musk tweeted. "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."
[...]
On May 7, California public health officer Sonia Angell issued a new order lifting some statewide restrictions. The order stated that "a local health jurisdiction may implement or continue more restrictive public health measures if the jurisdiction's Local Health Officer believes conditions in that jurisdiction warrant it."
During a Monday press briefing, reporters peppered Newsom with questions about the dispute. Newsom answered like a politician, expressing admiration for both sides and confidence that they'd work out a deal. Speaking of Tesla, Newsom said he had "great reverence for their technology, for their innovative spirit, for their leadership."
But he also stressed that "it's county-led enforcement in these cases." He didn't endorse Tesla's view that Alameda County's order was inconsistent with Newsom's own order.
Tesla Fremont Factory: Alameda Deescalates Issue, Doesn’t Fall Into Elon Musk’s Martyr Trap:
May. 12th 2020 9:26 am ET
In [a] new comment, the Alameda county seems to have deescalated the issue around Tesla reopening its Fremont factory despite the county’s order as CEO Elon Musk set an obvious martyr trap.
As we reported yesterday, Tesla went ahead with the reopening of Fremont factory despite a local order from the Alameda County to wait until they approved a safe reopening plan.
CEO Elon Musk said that he would himself be on the production lines and he asked that if Alameda County were to enforce the rules and arrest anyone, it should be him:
“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”
But the county didn’t fall for the martyr trap set by Musk and didn’t go into Fremont factory to put anyone in handcuffs.
County officials claim to have been in continuous contact with Tesla last week to approve the automaker’s plan to reopen the factory by May 18, but Musk apparently wanted to do it sooner – leading to Tesla filling a lawsuit and stalling the talks.
The Sheriff’s Office instead issued a statement stating that they are aware Tesla is breaking the order and they will take the same action that they do for other businesses who have been violating the order:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:19PM (3 children)
Who is the shady “Newsom” character?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:28PM (2 children)
Newsom is the self-declared king and jailer-in-chief of California.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:39PM (1 child)
Ahh, California: Get arrested for working but zero bail for stealing upto $950 worth of private property or deliberately infecting someone with HIV.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:46PM
If we can establish that the coronavirus contains HIV genes, we could get the entire state back to work.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:26PM (14 children)
Thank you for standing up to the idiocy of the Dempanic. It's about time someone said enough is enough, stop throwing new good time after wasted time, and get back to work.
I'm assuredly going to get downmodded by the armies of people on an extended staycation at government expense, but somebody has to start paying. And Newsom, better bet like he's going to talk like politician, Tesla is a cash cow for the state.
Still, if investors and entrepreneurs can draw any lesson from this, it is to build production capacities in Republican states.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:33PM (2 children)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/coronavirus-wisconsin-protests-test-positive-department-of-health-services-a9509486.html [independent.co.uk]
Speaking of idiocy, how easily you fools are led by the nose. A phased and safe re-opening is possible, but idiots like you are the ones that will keep the infection rates too high and we'll go back into lockdown. Are you just totally incapable of extended planning except when dictated by your favorite authority network?
(Score: 1, Troll) by pe1rxq on Tuesday May 12, @07:45PM (1 child)
Why are you surprised? They are still wearing the same MAGA outfits from four years ago. Once a brain has athrophied it won't grow back...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:50PM
As most of the comments in here are making clear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:36PM
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/05/musk-blasts-county-shutdown-continuation-this-is-the-final-straw/ [arstechnica.com]
You won't get blasted as bad as you would on Arse. The commentards are cancelling their alleged plans to buy Cybertrucks. Shut it all down, Weekend Forever, give me money or give me death.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:38PM (8 children)
> ...if investors and entrepreneurs can draw any lesson from this, it is to build production capacities in Republican states.
And yet still they don't. Why? Because nobody who has a choice wants to live there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:44PM (1 child)
I could list hundreds of counterexamples for you, but I'd rather watch Netflix and get high.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:52PM
I don't watch Netflix, you insensitive clod!
I'll continue this in a bit, it's almost 4:20!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:49PM (4 children)
https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/self-storage/california-effect-texas-top-destination-state-californians/ [rentcafe.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:55PM (2 children)
You realize that your article basically says Cali is so popular it prices people out? Yeah people move, but primarily it is just for cheaper living costs so they can build a future for their family. If the prices were reversed you'd be singing a very different tune.
Such rhetoric you MAGAs have internalized, probably born from your anger and insecurity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @08:04PM (1 child)
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/10/31/190122-more-people-left-california-last-year-vs-arrived-a-38-jump/ [ocregister.com]
More people are moving out than in, and the largest groups moved to Texas and Arizona, both Republican states.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @08:13PM
That doesn't change my point. Republican states have primarily been places no one wants to live. But now that the whole country wants to move to liberal areas quite a few people are eyeballing those dirt cheap houses as a way to secure a financial future for their children.
Don't worry, we're exporting liberalism not refugees ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @08:15PM
Prices are low in those areas because nobody wants to live there. Seriously, places with low costs of living have low costs of living for a reason. On the balance, people either don't want to live there, or the lack of regulations lead to the place being a shithole where nobody wants to live.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:56PM
Except they do. Which is why the homes of Barry Goldwater and Rick Perry (AZ and TX) are turning blue.
Off to Alabama with you, where the only positive is Waffle House!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @08:00PM
I agree. Now get on the stick! [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday May 12, @07:41PM
How enforceable was that order, and how relevant to public health? On the latter point, it's certainly better to isolate than to have uncontrolled infection and flooding of hospitals. But businesses with proper protection in place should be almost as good.