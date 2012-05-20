Stories
Scrabble Fans Slam 'Sparkly Abomination' New App

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 13, @05:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the OXYPHENBUTAZONE dept.
martyb writes:

Scrabble fans slam 'sparkly abomination' new app:

Scrabble Go, a new game which will replace the existing official Scrabble mobile app made by Electronic Arts (EA) has sparked hundreds of complaints.

[...] The EA game will be discontinued on 5 June because the official franchise is now owned by games firm Scopely.

Scrabble Go was launched on 5 March and had been downloaded more than 10 million times by the end of April.

[...] A digital petition on the website Change.org calling for EA to keep the original app going has nearly 1,200 signatures.

"I don't want jewels, cartoons, or potential dates. I want to play Scrabble against my friends and family. That's it. Nothing else," wrote one signatory.

"They've turned it into some sparkly Candy Crush abomination," Ian Pym from Fareham, Hampshire, told the BBC. "I defy any adult to play it for longer than 10 minutes and not feel physically sick."

[...] There are alternative apps to the official game such as Words with Friends and Wordmaster, which have similar rules to traditional Scrabble, but are not licensed by its owners.

[...] EA released a statement in March explaining its plan to discontinue its version of the game, which had been licensed by Scrabble owners Hasbro and Mattel since 2008.

[...] EA players will be unable to migrate their profiles and data to Scrabble Go, but they will be able to connect with friends.

I think this is what the detractors are trying to say:

   P
  NO
   T
JEWELS
U  N
S  T D
T  I A
  CARTOONS S
   L E     A
     SPARKLY

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday May 13, @05:57AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Wednesday May 13, @05:57AM (#993647)

    https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.eehouse.android.xw4/ [f-droid.org]

    You're welcomed.

    p.s. bonus: https://f-droid.org/en/packages/com.serwylo.lexica/ [f-droid.org]

    compiling...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:29AM (#993654)

    It's all about dictionary. NYTimes shit is the worst.

    Rote memorization of dictionary is the way to solve puzzles.

    Oh well.

    MAGA.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:59AM (#993663)

    These fans are in for a rude awakening - they are not the customer, they are the product which was just sold to EA. I hope they like their new ranch because they don't have much choice in the matter...

    They are actually getting off easy here, the usual course of action in this situation is to push an update that collects as much information about you as possible to be sold on the open market.

