Scrabble Go, a new game which will replace the existing official Scrabble mobile app made by Electronic Arts (EA) has sparked hundreds of complaints.

[...] The EA game will be discontinued on 5 June because the official franchise is now owned by games firm Scopely.

Scrabble Go was launched on 5 March and had been downloaded more than 10 million times by the end of April.

[...] A digital petition on the website Change.org calling for EA to keep the original app going has nearly 1,200 signatures.

"I don't want jewels, cartoons, or potential dates. I want to play Scrabble against my friends and family. That's it. Nothing else," wrote one signatory.

"They've turned it into some sparkly Candy Crush abomination," Ian Pym from Fareham, Hampshire, told the BBC. "I defy any adult to play it for longer than 10 minutes and not feel physically sick."

[...] There are alternative apps to the official game such as Words with Friends and Wordmaster, which have similar rules to traditional Scrabble, but are not licensed by its owners.

[...] EA released a statement in March explaining its plan to discontinue its version of the game, which had been licensed by Scrabble owners Hasbro and Mattel since 2008.

[...] EA players will be unable to migrate their profiles and data to Scrabble Go, but they will be able to connect with friends.