The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has been claiming chlorine dioxide is a "miracle cure".

For years it has sold the industrial bleach as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), stating it can cure things like autism, acne, cancer, diabetes and now COVID-19.

[...] Following an investigation [...] last week, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) today announced it had issued 12 infringement notices totalling $151,200 to MMS Australia for alleged unlawful advertising of Miracle Mineral Solution and other medicines.