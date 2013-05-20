from the really-cleaning-up dept.
The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has been claiming chlorine dioxide is a "miracle cure".
For years it has sold the industrial bleach as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), stating it can cure things like autism, acne, cancer, diabetes and now COVID-19.
[...] Following an investigation [...] last week, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) today announced it had issued 12 infringement notices totalling $151,200 to MMS Australia for alleged unlawful advertising of Miracle Mineral Solution and other medicines.
... still a long way to injecting it, right? But maybe that's for The Genesis III Church of Health and Healing
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM
Yep, I'm sure they were just profiting sarcastically!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:53PM (1 child)
Still no SN conservatives screaming about Trump for promoting dangerous treatments. Or at least promoting science over misinformation from Fox & Friends.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday May 13, @07:07PM
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday May 13, @07:13PM