Church Selling Bleach as a Coronavirus Treatment Fined $151,200

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 13, @06:33PM
from the really-cleaning-up dept.
c0lo writes:

Australian Broadcast Corp

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has been claiming chlorine dioxide is a "miracle cure".

For years it has sold the industrial bleach as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), stating it can cure things like autism, acne, cancer, diabetes and now COVID-19.

[...] Following an investigation [...] last week, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) today announced it had issued 12 infringement notices totalling $151,200 to MMS Australia for alleged unlawful advertising of Miracle Mineral Solution and other medicines.

... still a long way to injecting it, right? But maybe that's for The Genesis III Church of Health and Healing

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM (#993879)

    The priest shall look at him again on the seventh day, and if the infection has faded and the mark has not spread on the skin, then the priest shall pronounce him clean; it is only a scab. And he shall wash his clothes and be clean.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM

    by DeathMonkey (1380) on Wednesday May 13, @06:42PM (#993880) Journal

    Yep, I'm sure they were just profiting sarcastically!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:53PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:53PM (#993890)

    Still no SN conservatives screaming about Trump for promoting dangerous treatments. Or at least promoting science over misinformation from Fox & Friends.

    Hmmmmm

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday May 13, @07:13PM

    by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 13, @07:13PM (#993897)
    So the "bleach" these articles are referring to is chlorine dioxide, a disinfectant and industrial bleaching agent. It's not sodium hypochlorite, which is commonly referred to as just "bleach" by the unbleached masses. So while you are still an idiot for drinking it, referring to it as bleach in headlines is like referring to goat's milk as just "milk" in a similar situation.
