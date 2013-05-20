from the not-completely-unexpected dept.
COVID-19 resurges in reopened countries; Wuhan sees first cluster in a month:
The World Health Organization on Monday called for continued vigilance as several areas that have eased lockdown restriction began to see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases—and the United States begins unbuttoning as well.
The Chinese city of Wuhan—where the pandemic began last December—saw its first cluster of cases in at least a month. The city began reopening in early April.
The cluster was just six cases: an 89-year-old symptomatic man and five asymptomatic cases. All of the infected lived in the same residential community.
[...] NPR's Emily Feng reported from Beijing that "The rise of such hard-to-detect asymptomatic cases has alarmed public health authorities in China, who have ramped up contact tracing and testing efforts."
China state media announced Tuesday that it has ordered all residents of Wuhan—roughly 11 million persons—to be tested within the next 10 days.
Likewise, the mayor of Seoul shut down bars and restaurants over the weekend—just days after South Korea had eased restrictions and allowed businesses to reopen—due to a spike of 86 new COVID-19 cases. Authorities identified a 29-year-old who visited five nightclubs and a bar while infected with the virus, sparking an outbreak of at least 54 cases, according to NPR. The uptick also led South Korean officials to delay the reopening of schools.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 13, @08:51PM (4 children)
Because if you never take them off, how would you wash them?

(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 13, @09:06PM (3 children)
I been wearing a bandanna lately. I'm not even a little bit worried about catching that shit cause it hates the south and it hates smokers but I do have allergies and people freak entirely the fuck out if you cough or sneeze without your shit masked now. Tomorrow The Roomie and I are going down to Boot Barn and picking up a couple of their cheapest cowboy hats to go with them. It seems like a shame not to freak the bank tellers the fuck out if you're already that close to looking like every bank robber from a western ever.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @09:16PM
Cool story.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday May 13, @09:39PM
There was an initial speculation that it might not have much affect on smokers, but newer, more accurate, (I.E. not all china based statistics), show that smokers are actually at risk.

(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday May 13, @09:55PM
That is a common misconception about heat.
A quick look at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ [worldometers.info] reveals that Saudi Arabia (which has temps near 100F each day) reported 1,900 new cases today. That's just the first nation that caught my eye. In the USA, chilly Florida has had 1,829 deaths so far, and just up the coast Georgia has had 1,505 deaths. Granted, there's a wide range of climates between the northern and northern parts, but California clocks in with over 75,000 known cases and 1,568 deaths.
Arizona (where it often has daytime highs of 100F) reports 594 deaths so far, and over 12,000 cases.
Do bear in mind that "not dying" does not necessarily mean "having a good time". A week or three in the intensive unit, with no visitors allowed, racking up huge medical bills while struggling to stay alive... Toss in being intubated and most likely on a catheter. yeah, I'll gladly wear an N95 mask rather than take that chance.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @09:45PM (4 children)
Meanwhile, in Sweden and Belarus the promised catastrophe entirely failed to happen.
(Score: 1) by DimestoreProstitute on Wednesday May 13, @09:49PM
Sweden isn't the model situation everyone's claiming it to be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @09:58PM
Georgia is also still waiting for the impending disaster.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday May 13, @10:03PM (1 child)
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/sweden/ [worldometers.info]
27,909 cases so var;
19,478 currently active;
and 3,460 deaths.
Is that what you want to call a success?

(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 13, @10:15PM
From the same site: [worldometers.info]
Sweden has 343 death per million population, is doing better than the UK (489 deaths per million pop.) of Spain (580/million)
US is only 13th - can do better - with 257 deaths per million people - but is early days, so you can (and most likely, will catch up)
"success" is probably all the countries with fewer than 50 dead per million people,

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @10:11PM
Both China and South Korea have the ability to do large scale testing and contact tracing. The United States does not. There are still issues with false negatives in testing, particularly for recently infected individuals. But it does significantly increase the ability to contain outbreaks.