Is it because websites are converging on what boosts search rank? Or maybe there is a consolidation in the frameworks used to build web sites? Perhaps users gravitate to using sites whose layouts are "familiar"?
Yes, websites really are starting to look more similar:
Over the past few years, articles and blog posts have started to ask some version of the same question: "Why are all websites starting to look the same?"
These posts usually point out some common design elements, from large images with superimposed text, to hamburger menus, which are those three horizontal lines that, when clicked, reveal a list of page options to choose from.
My colleagues Bardia Doosti, David Crandall, Norman Su and I were studying the history of the web when we started to notice these posts cropping up. None of the authors had done any sort of empirical study, though. It was more of a hunch they had.
We decided to investigate the claim to see if there were any truth to the notion that websites are starting to look the same and, if so, explore why this has been happening. So we ran a series of data mining studies that scrutinized nearly 200,000 images across 10,000 websites.
[...] This outsize power is part a larger story of consolidation in the tech industry—one that certainly could be a cause for concern. We believe aesthetic consolidation should be critically examined as well.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @07:51AM (1 child)
I can attest to this. The other day I found this site that's a blatant ripoff of SoylentNews. The only thing they changed is that they made it green, and then slapped some ads on it to make a quick buck. Even some of the stories are the same!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:15AM
I had the misfortune to encounter the site of which you speak.
The garbage-tier editors, broken system for Anonymous Coward posts, and lack of Unicode support clearly demonstrate its inferiority though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:08AM
Sites look the same for the same reason they are all bloated and slow.
Web developers have wholly given over the reigns to js Frameworks and the like.
The blame lies with Google, and their monopoly abusing decree in 2013 to force everyone over to 'responsive' design or risk delisting.
Web components are going to be the final form of this transition, from a web of text based hyperlinks to a pot pourri of kernel sized JavaScript downloads which load custom applications into Google's middleware chromium platform. The web is going to die and sites looking the same will only be the start of it.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday May 14, @08:11AM
companies that rely on advertising need to put the ads somewhere on the pages of their website.
top bottom left, right, or middle are really the options,
Middle only works if it is part of the scroll (or it blocks the content)
Top bottom left and right are therefore where most ads go.
Clean/whitespace obsession has fed this -because you need to both shrink and space out your content to make room for the ads.
Sites that don't need advertising tend to use similar (copied/stolen) style guides, because they are available, and their designers either worked/work/want to work for the companies that make the advertising sites..
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday May 14, @08:19AM (1 child)
One buggy web framework at a time.
(Score: 2) by crb3 on Thursday May 14, @08:32AM
That's all those kids who grew up watching Sesame Street.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday May 14, @08:39AM
There's certainly nothing wrong with having control elements in a known place. It's annoying when a website decides to invent something new and unexpected. A menu should be a menu, a shopping cart should be a shopping cart. Two or three variations are fine, but it's
The trend to wasting screen space with huge images is just that: a trend. A stupid one that wastes bandwidth and valuable screenspace, and I'll be glad when some other trend replaces it. What I find surprising is the way that every designer thinks they are being "creative" and "edgy" by copying the current trend.
