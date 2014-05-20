from the follow-the-money dept.
Older, larger companies benefit from not investing in worker safety, study finds:
When it's cheaper to pay nominal fines for violating workplace regulations than to provide safe workplaces, that indicates current safety regulations are not enough to protect workers, researchers say.
Oregon State University Public Health and Human Sciences associate professor Anthony Veltri was one of several authors on the study, an international collaboration between Mark Pagell, Mary Parkinson, Michalis Louis and Brian Fynes of University College Dublin in Ireland; John Gray of the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio; and Frank Wiengarten of Universitat Ramon Llull in Spain.
"Organizations that do not provide a safe workplace gain an economic advantage over those that do," said Veltri, who studies occupational safety and health. "The goal of improving the longevity of a business conflicts with the goal of protecting the workforce."
The study, published last week in the journal Management Science, looked at both short- and long-term survival of more than 100,000 Oregon-based organizations over a 25-year period. In this study, "survival" was defined as ongoing operations, even in the face of an ownership change.
[...] Although there are businesses that provide safe workplaces and also improve their competitiveness, such businesses are not the norm, the study says. And while organizations seeking to maximize their survival are unlikely to harm workers on purpose, they are correct in calculating that the costs of preventing all harm to workers is higher than the cost of not doing so.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 14, @10:05AM
Anyone here who thinks safety policies were ever about the worker has never worked in industrial America. About 99% of the time the word "safety" comes up, the workers groan, because they know it's going to mean some bloody stupid rule applied in a blanket fashion instead of only where it makes sense or is even viable. And spotting violations won't get you a gold star from your fellow worker that you saw doing something unsafe, it will get that fellow worker that was involved in the unsafe situation fired.
Do you suffer from shyness? Wish you were more assertive? Ask your doctor about Tequila.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @10:08AM
A lot of people in the South didn't like slavery, but couldn't compete in the market without it. In modern times, there are plenty of people who want secure borders, but when push comes to shove and they need some yard work done, they're out front of the big box store, picking up day laborers and not asking about green cards. They're certainly not providing health care for them. People are not going to regulate themselves. That's what workers organize for. It's supposed to be what political parties did too, so the workers wouldn't have to pay dues just to secure their rights; but post-NAFTA the Democrats pretty much gave up on that. Thanks, Clintons.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday May 14, @10:20AM
I'm not sure the logic is solid for this one. Most businesses fail for any number of reasons unrelated to safety.
It's highly likely that the majority of businesses that fail do so before they exist long enough to have a significant workplace injury. Just because they shuttered without having a workplace injury doesn't mean that putting in safety programs and processes were the cause of the business' failure to survive.
On top of that, many of the new safety regulations that do have an economic cost are quite obviously going to affect newer and more fragile businesses disproportionately. In general, older businesses are simply more stable and have larger market share which enable them to weather the occasional insurance payout from workplace injuries.
I don't doubt their numbers, but I do have some serious reservations about their conclusions.