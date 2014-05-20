from the Coffee:-it-calms-you-down-as-it-picks-you-up! dept.
Excess coffee consumption a culprit for poor health
Cappuccino, latte or short black, coffee is one of the most commonly consumed drinks in the world. But whether it’s good or bad for your health can be clarified by genetics, as a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health shows that excess coffee consumption can cause poor health.
Using data from over 300,000 participants in the UK Biobank, researchers examined connections between genetically instrumented habitual coffee consumption and a full range of diseases, finding that too much coffee can increase the risk of osteoarthritis, arthropathy (joint disease) and obesity.
In earlier research conducted by Professor Hyppönen and team, six cups of coffee a day were considered the upper limit of safe consumption.
Expert genetic epidemiologist, UniSA’s Professor Elina Hyppönen, says understanding any risks associated with habitual coffee intakes could have very large implications for population health.
[...] “In this study, we used a genetic approach – called MR-PheWAS analysis – to establish the true effects of coffee consumption against 1117 clinical conditions.
“Reassuringly, our results suggest that, moderate coffee drinking is mostly safe.
“But it also showed that habitual coffee consumption increased the risks of three diseases: osteoarthritis, arthropathy and obesity, which can cause significant pain and suffering for individuals with these conditions.”
[...] “For people with a family history of osteoarthritis or arthritis, or for those who are worried about developing these conditions, these results should act as a cautionary message.
[...] “While these results are in many ways reassuring in terms of general coffee consumption, the message we should always remember is consume coffee in moderation – that’s the best bet to enjoy your coffee and good health too.”
Journal Reference:
Konstance Nicolopoulos, Anwar Mulugeta, Ang Zhou, Elina Hyppönen. Association between habitual coffee consumption and multiple disease outcomes: A Mendelian randomisation phenome-wide association study in the UK Biobank. Clinical Nutrition, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.clnu.2020.03.009
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Thursday May 14, @06:43PM (1 child)
You shut your whore mouth.
I've been converting coffee into code for 30 years and I still have most of my teeth! (And one good kidney)
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday May 14, @06:49PM
If you convert coffee into code, which you excrete onto your keyboard, it might not stay in the body.
Maybe that negates the medical effects?
(Score: 2) by cmn32480 on Thursday May 14, @06:45PM
LIES LIES LIES!!!
/me gets another cup
"It's a dog eat dog world, and I'm wearing Milkbone underwear" - Norm Peterson
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @07:01PM (1 child)
This study is bunk. I looked through the paper and it didn't even mention asking if the coffee was black or filled with sugar and milk. Sure the decaf is a comparison, but they never indicated if decaf drinkers were sugar free,etc. Try drinking 6 cups of sugary syrupy drinks a day and see if how it effects your health. Find out the difference in those who have the unhealthiest addins to their caffeinated coffee vs how unhealthy the addins to the decaf coffee and see if that is the same margin of side effects you get in arthritis, obesity, etc.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @07:12PM
Was just about to say the exact same thing. So here's an imaginary upvote thingy. This is a hugely important difference. Shoving your coffee full of sugar/artificial sweeteners, let alone those people buying meal-in-a-cup type things from starbucks are vastly different than a cup of black coffee - maybe a little milk added. In my opinion these sort of experimental "oversights" are increasingly frequently intentional. By conflating all sorts of drinks into just "coffee" you can of course get shocking results which results in more grant $ + publishing. Science has become so bastardized.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @07:03PM
"Despite the constant negative health coffee,"