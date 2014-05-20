Stories
The Confessions of Marcus Hutchins, the Hacker Who Saved the Internet

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday May 14, @08:19PM
from the crime-doesn't-pay dept.
Freeman writes:

https://www.wired.com/story/confessions-marcus-hutchins-hacker-who-saved-the-internet/

For the next few minutes, the agents struck a friendly tone, asking Hutchins about his education and Kryptos Logic, the security firm where he worked. For those minutes, Hutchins allowed himself to believe that perhaps the agents wanted only to learn more about his work on WannaCry, that this was just a particularly aggressive way to get his cooperation into their investigation of that world-shaking cyberattack. Then, 11 minutes into the interview, his interrogators asked him about a program called Kronos.

“Kronos,” Hutchins said. “I know that name.” And it began to dawn on him, with a sort of numbness, that he was not going home after all.

[...] Despite his sentence of time served, his legal case forced him to overstay his visa, and he's soon likely to be deported back to England. As we walk into Santa Monica, past rows of expensive beach homes, he says his goal is to eventually get back here to LA, which now feels more like home than Devon. “Someday I'd like to be able to live in a house by the ocean like this,” he says, “Where I can look out the window and if the waves are good, go right out and surf.”

A long, but interesting read.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:24PM (#994372)

    Trusting american "justice", what a fool.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:50PM (#994390)

    Isn't it weird how we still don't really know who wrote WannaCry (beyond briefly trying to pin it on North Korea), but this guy who authored other pieces of malware managed to figure out this one's incredibly stupid 'off switch', which was buying a domain name?

    No? Okay.

