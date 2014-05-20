from the Pretty-in-Pink? dept.
Quitte frankly, the article doesn't amount to much - the video is worth clicking the link! This is what all the Folding at Home is all about!
https://www.rt.com/news/488669-coronavirus-structure-detail-video/
You can now look at the SARS-CoV-2 virus up close – at the atomic level, in fact – thanks to a scientifically accurate 3D model created by a biomedical visualization studio with the help of leading virologists.
The video by Visual Science, which is just over a minute long, lends fresh insight into the intricate structure of the deadly virus by painstakingly detailing how it functions – and how our bodies fight it. At the start of the video, we are told that the novel coronavirus at the center of the ongoing pandemic is a mere 1/1,000th the width of a human hair. Thanks to cutting-edge modelling tech, though, we are able to see the molecular structure of the virus up close.
Link to YouTube video.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:04AM (1 child)
This "video" is barely more informative than a slightly higher resolution still image that we're already used to. There is nothing in it about the virus actually doing anything.
Complete waste of time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:07AM
Just like everything else you've already seen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:06AM
Unfortunately, because F@H is proprietary software, we don't know what Folding at Home is all about.