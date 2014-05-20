Stories
Watch: Incredibly Detailed 3D Model Reveals Coronavirus Down to Atomic Level

posted by martyb on Friday May 15, @02:45AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Runaway1956 writes:

Quitte frankly, the article doesn't amount to much - the video is worth clicking the link! This is what all the Folding at Home is all about!

You can now look at the SARS-CoV-2 virus up close – at the atomic level, in fact – thanks to a scientifically accurate 3D model created by a biomedical visualization studio with the help of leading virologists.

The video by Visual Science, which is just over a minute long, lends fresh insight into the intricate structure of the deadly virus by painstakingly detailing how it functions – and how our bodies fight it. At the start of the video, we are told that the novel coronavirus at the center of the ongoing pandemic is a mere 1/1,000th the width of a human hair. Thanks to cutting-edge modelling tech, though, we are able to see the molecular structure of the virus up close.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:04AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:04AM (#994500)

    This "video" is barely more informative than a slightly higher resolution still image that we're already used to. There is nothing in it about the virus actually doing anything.

    Complete waste of time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:07AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:07AM (#994502)
      Oh and I forgot to mention that it's not even close to "the atomic level". It's a standard protein projection.

      Just like everything else you've already seen.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @03:06AM (#994501)

    This is what all the Folding at Home is all about!

    Unfortunately, because F@H is proprietary software, we don't know what Folding at Home is all about.

