TSMC to build a $12 billion advanced semiconductor plant in Arizona with U.S. government support
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract semiconductor foundry, said today that it plans to build an advanced chip foundry in Arizona with support from the state and the United States federal government.
The announcement follows a Wall Street Journal report earlier this week that White House officials were in talks with TSMC and Intel to build foundries in the U.S., as part of its effort to reduce reliance on chip factories in Asia. Based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC provides chip components for many of the world's largest semiconductor companies and its U.S. clients include Apple and Qualcomm.
The plant, scheduled to start production of chips in 2024, will enable TSMC's American customers to fabricate their semiconductor products domestically. It will use the company's 5-nanometer technology and is expected to create 1,600 jobs and have the capacity to produce 20,000 wafers a month.
The U.S.-China trade war, national security concerns, geopolitical unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic have all underscored the shortfalls of relying on foundries located abroad and international supply chains.
The U.S. government has reportedly been in talks with TSMC for months, though one sticking point for the company was the high cost of building a new foundry. TSMC chairman Mark Liu told the New York Times in October that the project would require major subsidies because it is more expensive to operate a factory in the U.S. than in Taiwan.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plans to make so-called "5nm" chips starting in early 2020:
TSMC last week held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Fab 18 phase 1 production facility. The fab will produce chips using TSMC's 5 nm process starting from early 2020. When all three phases of the manufacturing facility are completed, its wafer starts capacity will exceed one million 300-mm wafers per year, comparable with other three GigaFabs operated by TSMC.
TSMC's Fab 18 will be located in Tainan (in the Southern Taiwan Science Park), and will be built in three phases. The construction of the first phase or segment of the building will be completed in about a year from now, after which TSMC will move in equipment sometime in early 2019. In about two years from now, the company expects to start volume production of chips using its 5 nm process technology at the Fab 18/phase 1. Construction of the second and the third phases will commence in Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. The two phases will start volume production in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography could be used to make "7nm" chips, but not "5nm" yet.
US poised to restrict TSMC's chip sales to China's Huawei
The United States has been aiming to curb the supply of chips sold by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to China's Huawei Technologies Co. through planned heavier sanctions against the Chinese telecom equipment giant, according to a Reuters report.
The report said while tensions between Washington and Beijing have been escalating with both sides blaming each other for spreading the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Trump administration has a plan to introduce new measures to further restrict global chip sales to Huawei.
Under the proposed new rules, the report, dated Thursday (March 26) in Washington, said foreign companies that use U.S. production equipment to roll out their chips would be required to obtain a U.S. license ahead of sales of certain chips to Huawei, which was blacklisted last year.
Boon for Apple, AMD, Nvidia, etc. or a disaster in the making?
TSMC Has Started The Development of The 2nm Lithography Process
Earlier this month, we saw that TSMC was getting its CoWoS interposer and 5nm production lines at full capacity. Yesterday, we found out that AMD and Nvidia bought up all of their excess capacity for next-generation GPU and CPU development. They have also been making advancements in 3nm process development, but have not been able to put much work in because many of the tools necessary are currently unavailable or hard to find due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 3nm is already a lot of work as it is, but in a recent shareholders meeting, DigiTimes was able to figure out that TSMC is already planning to start the development of the 2nm Lithographic process.
TSMC's "3nm" node has reportedly been delayed by 6 months due to the pandemic. Samsung is facing similar delays on their own "3nm" node.
TSMC's "5nm" production has not been delayed, and AMD will reportedly use an exclusive enhanced "5nm" node for Zen 4 CPUs in 2021.
Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories:
(Reuters) - The Trump administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the United States, representatives from two chipmakers said on Sunday.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) is in discussions with the United States Department of Defense over improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology, Intel spokesman William Moss said in an emailed statement.
"Intel is well positioned to work with the U.S. government to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry and supply a broad range of secure microelectronics", the statement added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), on the other hand, has been in talks with the U.S. Department of Commerce about building a U.S. factory but said it has not made a final decision yet.
"We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet", TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao said in a statement.
[...] The Trump administration's discussions with chipmakers were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, with the report adding that TSMC also has been talking with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the United States.
[...] The Journal had also reported that U.S. officials are looking at helping South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), which has a chip factory in Austin, Texas, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the United States.
The U.S. Commerce Department, Samsung and Apple did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday May 15, @03:54PM
Because Foxconn [wikipedia.org]. *cough, cough* They managed to duck out of their building a plant there thanks to the need to manufacture ventilators for COVID, apparently.
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday May 15, @03:54PM (5 children)
1600 jobs, eh? Should be easy enough to hire 1600 people at dirt cheap pay, what with the soaring unemployment rate. And yet, it might all be a lot of hot air that comes to nearly nothing, and hardly anyone will be hiredn like the way Foxconn in Wisconsin went down.
This is clearly an effort to reduce American reliance upon foreign plants and workers, out of paranoia that the current host nations will turn on the US. /sarcasm/I can't imagine why any nation would!/sarcasm/. Very clumsy and spotty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @04:07PM
Trump Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 15, @04:09PM
I think TSMC will follow through on it. Will it provide many jobs? Nah. It's going to be automated to the greatest extent possible, as all manufacturing should. The 1,600 number is probably for construction.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @04:16PM (2 children)
Why Arizona? Any explanation for that choice?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @04:28PM (1 child)
It's a Red State
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 15, @04:36PM
Yeah, I get that. But maybe a pink or purple state would be a more strategic choice?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_states_and_blue_states