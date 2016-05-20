from the things-were-not-already-challenging-enough dept.
NASA's 'Artemis Accords' set forth new and old rules for outer space cooperation
NASA's plan to return to the Moon is ambitious enough on its own, but the agency is aiming to modernize international cooperation in space in the process. Today it published a summary of the "Artemis Accords," a new set of voluntary guidelines that partner nations and organizations are invited to join to advance the cause of exploration and industry globally.
Having no national affiliation or sovereignty of its own, space is by definition lawless. So these are not so much space laws as shared priorities given reasonably solid form. Many nations already take part in a variety of agreements and treaties, but the progress of space exploration (and soon, colonization and mining, among other things) has outpaced much of that structure. A fresh coat of paint is overdue and NASA has decided to take up the brush.
[...] First, the rules that could be considered new. NASA and partner nations agree to:
- Publicly describe policies and plans in a transparent manner.
- Publicly provide location and general nature of operations to create "Safety Zones" and avoid conflicts.
- Use international open standards, develop new such standards if necessary and support interoperability as far as is practical.
- Release scientific data publicly in a full and timely manner.
- Protect sites and artifacts with historic value. (For example, Apollo program landing sites, which have no real lawful protection.)
- Plan for the mitigation of orbital debris, including safe and timely disposal of end-of-life spacecraft.
Also at The Verge, Ars Technica, and Reuters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:20PM
How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday May 16, @07:30PM (1 child)
Does this come from the current Duffus in Chief or did they actually run this by him yet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:45PM
He's too busy watching Fox and posturing like a giant orange-back to worry about what the peons are doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @08:06PM
From adastra
https://youtu.be/EH9NvOVil-k?t=55 [youtu.be]
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday May 16, @08:07PM
I hope this is the rumblings of the new space race kicking off!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday May 16, @08:11PM
Oh, you mean like how they run things now? Transparent manner. That's a good one. Just don't ask any questions
REDЯUM