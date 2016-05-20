Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Wants Partner Nations to Agree to "Artemis Accords" for Lunar Exploration

posted by martyb on Saturday May 16, @07:03PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the things-were-not-already-challenging-enough dept.
News

takyon writes:

NASA's 'Artemis Accords' set forth new and old rules for outer space cooperation

NASA's plan to return to the Moon is ambitious enough on its own, but the agency is aiming to modernize international cooperation in space in the process. Today it published a summary of the "Artemis Accords," a new set of voluntary guidelines that partner nations and organizations are invited to join to advance the cause of exploration and industry globally.

Having no national affiliation or sovereignty of its own, space is by definition lawless. So these are not so much space laws as shared priorities given reasonably solid form. Many nations already take part in a variety of agreements and treaties, but the progress of space exploration (and soon, colonization and mining, among other things) has outpaced much of that structure. A fresh coat of paint is overdue and NASA has decided to take up the brush.

[...] First, the rules that could be considered new. NASA and partner nations agree to:

  • Publicly describe policies and plans in a transparent manner.
  • Publicly provide location and general nature of operations to create "Safety Zones" and avoid conflicts.
  • Use international open standards, develop new such standards if necessary and support interoperability as far as is practical.
  • Release scientific data publicly in a full and timely manner.
  • Protect sites and artifacts with historic value. (For example, Apollo program landing sites, which have no real lawful protection.)
  • Plan for the mitigation of orbital debris, including safe and timely disposal of end-of-life spacecraft.

Also at The Verge, Ars Technica, and Reuters.

Original Submission


«  Medieval Longbow Arrows Caused Injuries Similar to Gunshot Wounds, Study Finds
NASA Wants Partner Nations to Agree to "Artemis Accords" for Lunar Exploration | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:20PM (#995106)

    How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday May 16, @07:30PM (1 child)

    by captain normal (2205) on Saturday May 16, @07:30PM (#995108)

    Does this come from the current Duffus in Chief or did they actually run this by him yet?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @07:45PM (#995111)

      He's too busy watching Fox and posturing like a giant orange-back to worry about what the peons are doing.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @08:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 16, @08:06PM (#995116)

    From adastra
    https://youtu.be/EH9NvOVil-k?t=55 [youtu.be]

  • (Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday May 16, @08:07PM

    by linkdude64 (5482) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 16, @08:07PM (#995117)

    I hope this is the rumblings of the new space race kicking off!

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday May 16, @08:11PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday May 16, @08:11PM (#995120) Journal

    Oh, you mean like how they run things now? Transparent manner. That's a good one. Just don't ask any questions

    --
    REDЯUM
(1)