X-37B to Take Flight Sunday Morning

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 16, @09:24PM
from the it's-two-year-mission dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

The United Launch Alliance and the U.S. Space Force are targeting Sunday morning for launching the secretive reusable X-37B spaceplane back into orbit for a sixth mission.

Watch live here (launch is scheduled for 9:14am Eastern time)

The launch was originally planned for 8:24 AM EDT Saturday May 16th but was scrubbed due to weather.

To date the space plane has spent a total of 2,865 days in orbit, with the longest mission running for 780 days and ending in October 27th, 2019. The details of the current mission are, as with previous missions, mostly undisclosed, however this mission has a notable difference:

This mission will have even more experiments than usual, thanks to the addition of a new service module — a cylindrical structure attached to the bottom of the spaceplane that will be packed with technology to be tested on orbit. "This will be the first X-37B mission to use a service module to host experiments," Randy Walden, director and program executive officer for the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, said in a statement. "The incorporation of a service module on this mission enables us to continue to expand the capabilities of the spacecraft and host more experiments than any of the previous missions."

Information on a few of the experiments has been made public:

Tagging along with the X-37B is a small satellite called FalconSat-8 developed by the US Air Force Academy that carries five experimental payloads. The spaceplane will supposedly deploy the FalconSat-8 when it reaches orbit. NASA is also sending two experiments up on this flight to study how space radiation degrades certain materials as well as seeds needed for food. And the US Naval Research Laboratory has included an experiment that will "transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy" that can then be sent to the ground for use.

A tribute to COVID-19 victims, first responders, and front-line workers has been added to the side of the Atlas V rocket that will be used for the launch.

  by takyon on Saturday May 16, @09:42PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday May 16, @09:42PM (#995149) Journal

    Payloads revealed for next flight of X-37B military spaceplane [spaceflightnow.com]

    The next flight of the U.S. military’s reusable X-37B spaceplane — scheduled for liftoff May 16 from Cape Canaveral — will carry more experiments into orbit than any of the winged ship’s previous missions, including two payloads for NASA and a small deployable satellite built by Air Force Academy cadets.

    Military officials announced new details about the upcoming X-37B mission Wednesday, and confirmed its target launch date of May 16. The Boeing-built spaceplane was mounted on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket Tuesday inside the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad.

    [...] Barrett said Wednesday the Air Force is declassifying some of the service’s space activities. The X-37B, which Barrett said was “previously cloaked in secrecy,” has logged 2,865 days in orbit on five previous missions.

    The X-37B, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle, remains an Air Force asset, officials said. The newly-established Space Force is responsible for the launch, on-orbit operations and landing.

    Less of these types of stories from now on, although I'm sure people still want to photograph it:

    New Photos Surface of Secretive X-37B Space Plane in Orbit on Classified Mission. [theaviationist.com]

    The tribute will be obliterated as the Atlas V is not reusable.

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
