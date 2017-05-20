Stories
Good News on the Human Immune Response to the Coronavirus

posted by martyb on Sunday May 17, @04:17PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the getting-closer dept.
Science

NickM writes:

From the latest blog post of Derek Lowe :

One of the big (and so far unanswered) questions about the coronavirus epidemic is what kind of immunity people have after becoming infected. This is important for the idea of “re-infection” (is it even possible?) and of course for vaccine development. We’re getting more and more information in this area, though, and this new paper is a good example. A team from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, UNC, UCSD, and Mt. Sinai (NY) reports details about the T cells of people who have recovered from the virus.

[...] So overall, this paper makes the prospects for a vaccine look good: there is indeed a robust response by the adaptive immune system, to several coronavirus proteins. And vaccine developers will want to think about adding in some of the other antigens mentioned in this paper, in addition to the Spike antigens that have been the focus thus far. It seems fair to say, though, that the first wave of vaccines will likely be Spike-o-centric, and later vaccines might have these other antigens included in the mix. But it also seems that Spike-protein-targeted vaccines should be pretty effective, so that’s good. The other good news is that this team looked for the signs of an antibody-dependent-enhancement response, which would be bad news, and did not find evidence of it in the recovering patients (I didn’t go into these details, but wanted to mention that finding, which is quite reassuring). And it also looks like the prospects for (reasonably) lasting immunity after infection (or after vaccination) are good. This, from what I can see, is just the sort of response that you’d want to see for that to be the case. Clinical data will be the real decider on that, but there’s no reason so far to think that a person won’t have such immunity if they fit this profile.

Onward from here, then – there will be more studies like this coming, but this is a good, solid look into the human immunology of this outbreak. And so far, so good.

Be sure to read the article if you’ve been wondering what your thymus has done for you lately.

Journal Reference
Alba Grifoni, Daniela Weiskopf. Targets of T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in humans with COVID-19 disease and unexposed individuals, Cell (DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2020.05.015)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Informative) by jelizondo on Sunday May 17, @04:36PM (1 child)

    by jelizondo (653) on Sunday May 17, @04:36PM (#995401)

    First, I’ll say that we don’t know much at this time about the COVID-19 virus.

    From what I read, people that had the infection could be reinfected, which would speak against a vaccine or “herd immunity” much touted by different governments and/or scientists.

    See:

    Risk of reactivation or reinfection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) [nih.gov]

    This issue has been brought to the public attention as on April 13, South Korea reported that 116 recovered cases of COVID-19 has been found positive again

    Recovered patients who tested positive for COVID-19 likely not reinfected [livescience.com]

    Reports of patients testing positive twice aren't limited to South Korea; they have also poured in from other countries, including China and Japan. But the general consensus in the scientific community — with all the information available to date on the new coronavirus — is that people aren't being reinfected, but rather falsely testing positive, Reiss said.

    So maybe, maybe not. We need more research and more reliable test to make sure.

    • (Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Sunday May 17, @04:56PM

      by PocketSizeSUn (5340) on Sunday May 17, @04:56PM (#995405)

      All of these cases can easily be attributed to failed testing (people being cleared that were simply below the PCR test sensitivity levels, or other PCR test accuracy fault), use of antivirals (which would not confer immunity).

      But yes. it is very important to keep ramping up the fear .. must ... must ... omb ... omb!

  • (Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Sunday May 17, @04:51PM (4 children)

    by PocketSizeSUn (5340) on Sunday May 17, @04:51PM (#995402)

    Average immunity for SARS is 2 years:
        https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2851497/ [nih.gov]
    There is absolutely no indication or expectation that SARS v1 differs from SARS v2 significantly enough to suggest that there is some radically different immune response.

    NOTE: Using one of the antivirals (Remdesivir et. al) to fight off SARS would absolutely not be expected to confer immunity.

    • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday May 17, @04:55PM (3 children)

      by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 17, @04:55PM (#995404) Journal

      Assuming this one acts like SARS, it would make sense to get a combined nCov-2019/influenza vaccine every year, IMO.

      
      

      • (Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Sunday May 17, @05:03PM (2 children)

        by PocketSizeSUn (5340) on Sunday May 17, @05:03PM (#995406)

        Assuming this one is like SARS-v1 (yes) an effective vaccine is quite unlikely to arrive soon. The SARS-v1 vaccine was scrapped because the outcomes were worse that the disease ... and SARS-v1 was 10x more deadly that SARS-v2.

        If the current IFR rates hold steady an vaccine will be nearly as pointless as the yearly flu vaccine.

        FYI the yearly flu vaccine is only lines up with the flu 1/3 of the time? So only 1 year in 3 is the flu vaccine the one for the flu that is going around. 2 out of 3 years you get a vaccine for the wrong flu.

        Finally the flu vaccine is only confers immunity for an average of 6 months.

        So bottom line. No it doesn't make sense.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday May 17, @05:12PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday May 17, @05:12PM (#995411)

    One of the comments mentions Cells at Work! (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cells_at_Work!). I watched the first episode on YouTube, it was, um, interesting.

    
    
