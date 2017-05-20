from the just-like-it-sounds dept.
From iOS to SQL: The world's most incorrectly pronounced tech terms:
A lot of people pronounce common tech terms wrong, from iOS to SQL to Qi. It's understandable: Some of the proper or official pronunciations of these terms are counterintuitive at best. Still, we think it's time to clear the air on a few of them.
To that end, we're starting a discussion and inviting you to share your examples with us. Next week, we'll look into a bunch of them and publish a pronunciation guide.
[...] Below are a handful that have come up within the Ars [Technica] staff. Again, dear readers, feel free to discuss and debate, and to introduce some others of your own. For some of these and other terms suggested, we'll follow up with an article making the case for some correct (or, at least official) pronunciations versus incorrect ones, sourced as best as we can.
- [...]iOS and beOS
- [...]OS X and iPhone X
- [...]SQL and MySQL
- [...]Linux
- [...]Qi
- [...]Huawei
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Monday May 18, @01:38AM (2 children)
> A lot of people pronounce common tech terms wrong
but but your barbaric language of obvious demonic origin does NOT have a concept of inherently right or wrong pronunciation, so the right pronunciation is the one that the other guy identifies, no more no less. Every time people needs to make sure the other guys get the correct letters around here, we stop using the anglosaxon pronunciation and use the well defined Italian one. Works every time, even without expanding acronyms.
(Score: 1) by petecox on Monday May 18, @02:45AM
You make a valid point but can we all agree its pronounced Jigga as in Jiggawatts?!
(Score: 1) by Arik on Monday May 18, @02:49AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @01:50AM
SQL is pronounced "sequel," right or wrong. You are fighting a (long) lost war.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday May 18, @02:00AM (3 children)
My name is Linus Torvalds, and I pronounce Linux uh, Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:08AM (2 children)
If you like lysol, thank god for trump, it's pronounced ly as in lysol, nuc as in knucklehead, and ... X. Why X? Because it's like unix, got the x in the end, like all cool names.
So it's pronounced "lie knuck X."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:11AM (1 child)
No it's not
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:16AM
Oh no?!#E%$
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 18, @02:03AM (3 children)
They're either acronyms that are so annoying to pronounce people quickly came up with an easy shortcut that stuck (sequel, scuzzy...) or stuff that was just made up from the get-go by whatever marketdroid came up with the name (chi). You can pronounce Ess Queue El if you so wish. It just marks you as "one who doesn't know the name" guy in the technical meeting room, with the hipsters in the know quietly pitying your ignorance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:17AM
Actually, I wear my ignorance of SQL as a badge of honor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:25AM
The language was originally named "SEQUEL" for Structured English Query Language. Alas, that name was already taken, so they had to change it. Thus, renamed to SQL, pronounced "SEQUEL."
Now you know.
:-D
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday May 18, @02:43AM
Isn't that the name of a persocon in Chobits? Pronounced like the beginning of the word cheese?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday May 18, @02:22AM
Lewis Carroll had Humpty explain it best [goodreads.com]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:31AM (1 child)
Pronounced "Postgres."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 18, @02:39AM
