from the duck-season-drone-season dept.
Man charged for shooting down drone:
Travis Duane Winters, 34, of Butterfield, was charged with criminal damage to property and reckless discharge of a weapon within city limits Monday in Watonwan County District Court.
A sheriff’s deputy was called Friday to a disturbance at Butterfield Foods. A man said he was flying over the food production company to capture images of the chickens that were being “slaughtered” because of the pandemic.
The suspect admitted to using a shotgun to shoot down the drone — which was valued at $1,900.
I have no idea what you're talking about officer. It must have just crashed. Did that nice gentleman have an FAA permit to fly that drone? He could have hurt someone crashing his drone on our property like that.
Previously:
(2016-01-09) Update: Dad Who Shot Down Drone is Getting Sued. Who Owns the Skies?
(2015-10-28) Update: Dad Who Shot "Snooping Vid Drone" Out of the Sky is Cleared of Charges
(2015-08-02) Man Arrested for Shooting Down Drone Flying Over His Property
(2015-06-29) Man Shoots Down Neighbor's Hexacopter
Related Stories
A story picked up from Ars Technica:
While we’ve heard of consumer drones getting in the way of commercial airliners and obstructing firefighting operations, we've haven't heard of many cases where drones are shot out of the sky by a neighbor.
Eric Joe told Ars he was flying his homemade drone over his parents' orchard in Modesto, California late last year. After just three-and-a-half minutes of flight time, a single shotgun blast rang out from the neighbor's property at the low-flying, slow-moving hexacopter. The drone came crashing down instantly and was damaged beyond repair.
After the neighbor, Brett McBay, declined to cover the costs that he initially was amenable to pay, Joe took McBay to small claims court last month.
"Court finds that Mr. McBay acted unreasonably in having his son shoot the drone down regardless of whether it was over his property or not," the Stanislaus County Court Small Claims Division found.
According to Joe's attorney (and his cousin), Jesse Woo, if McBay doesn't pay within 30 days voluntarily—the end of June 2015—then they can go back to court to try to enforce the judgment.
"If he doesn't pay within 30 days we have to go through court processes to find out what kinds of assets he has and then to get a lien and get a judgement against his assets or wage garnishment," Woo said, adding that he fully intends to collect the money owed.
"We don't believe that the drone was over McBay's property—we maintain that it was briefly over the shared county access road. But even if it did, you're only privileged to use reasonable force in defense of property. Shooting a shotgun at this thing that isn't threatening your property isn't reasonable."
Original Submission
Ars has a story about a man in Kentucky who took skeet shooting to a new level, being arrested after shooting down a drone that he says was hovering over his property. While this is not the first time this has happened, this seems to be the first time someone was arrested for doing it.
Since that article was published new information has been published that indicates that this guy was a better shot than he said he was. The second article points out:
[In 1946], the Supreme Court decided in a case known as United States v. Causby that that a farmer in North Carolina could assert property rights up to 83 feet in the air. In that case, American military aircraft were flying above his farm, disturbing his sleep and his chickens. As such, the court found he was owed compensation.
However, the same decision also specifically mentioned a "minimum safe altitude of flight" at 500 feet—leaving the zone between 83 feet and 500 feet as a legal grey area.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found an update to this story, however:.
The pilot of the drone shot down Sunday evening over a Kentucky property has now come forward with video provided to Ars, seemingly showing that the drone wasn't nearly as close as the property owner made it out to be. However, the federal legal standard for how far into the air a person's private property extends remains in dispute.
El Reg reports
A father who shot down a drone that was hovering over his family home in Kentucky has been cleared of all charges.
Dad-of-two William Merideth thought the quadcopter was spying on his daughters in their yard in Hillview and blasted the gizmo out of the sky with a shotgun. That earned him the title "Drone Slayer" from pro-privacy quarters.
Merideth was arrested shortly after in July and charged with criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
He appeared before the Bullitt County District Court on Monday this week and after a two and a half hour hearing, Judge Rebecca Ward dismissed the case against him.
"I was in my right to protect my family and my property", said Merideth.
The judge agreed, telling the court: "He had a right to shoot at this drone."
David Boggs, who owned the downed drone, was hoping to get the cost of the machine in compensation and said he will ask the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to take the case to a grand jury--or consider pursuing a civil case against Merideth.
Previous: Man Arrested for Shooting Down Drone Flying Over His Property
El Reg reports:
Back in June, 47-year-old William Merideth shot down the camera-carrying $1,800 quadrocopter with a shotgun while it was hovering over his house in Hillview, Kentucky, claiming that he feared it was snooping on his kids.
The owner of the drone, neighbor David Boggs, was unsurprisingly not happy about the situation and confronted Merideth, who then threatened him with a handgun. The police were called and Merideth was arrested for firing a shotgun within city limits, then later charged with criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
When the case went to court, however, the judge heard from eye witnesses who said the drone was below the tree line when it was shot, and he dismissed the case, saying, "he had a right to shoot at this drone." Owner Boggs, who was hoping to get the cost of his machine out of the case, said he would consider suing Merideth and that's exactly what he has done, filing case 3:16-cv-00006 [PDF] this week asking for $1,500 to cover the drone plus court costs.
What is interesting about the case, however, is the fact that it may help decide a critical legal question: who actually owns the space above your property?
Merideth claims that the drone was trespassing on his property, and the fact that he managed to shoot the drone down with his shotgun highlights the fact that it was relatively close to the ground.
[...] In the only federally-decided case--carried out by the Supreme Court in 1946--it was agreed that 83 feet was the distance under which a landowner can claim jurisdiction.
[...] Why 83 feet? That was due to the very specific details of the case. Farmer Thomas Lee Causby, of Greensboro, North Carolina sued the government for disturbing him and his chickens by flying too low across his land. He claimed the noise from military plans resulted in the death of many of his animals (they flew into the walls in fright at the noise) and he was forced to abandon his business. He sued for compensation saying the government had effectively confiscated his property without compensation.
TFA also talks about a 400-foot rule and a 500-foot rule.
Previous: Update: Dad Who Shot "Snooping Vid Drone" Out of the Sky is Cleared of Charges
Man Arrested for Shooting Down Drone Flying Over His Property