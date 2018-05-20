Apple Issued Warrant by FBI to Provide Access to iCloud Account for Sen. Richard Burr for Stock Sales Investigation
FBI recently obtained iCloud data access from Apple for Senator Richard Burr, as part of an on-going investigation regarding stock sales.
Richard Burr is under investigation for selling his stock portfolio while he was receiving updates from government health officials regarding coronavirus pandemic. The timing of his stock sales preceded the sharp decline in the stock market, just a week later. He had heavily invested in businesses that suffered the most due to the pandemic.
[...] Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million worth of stocks. He was not the only senator to do so, as a few others are also under investigation. His brother in law also sold his shares worth between $97,000 and $280,000, on the same day as Burr's sell-off.
It is against the law for lawmakers to make trading decisions based on classified intelligence briefings that they receive due to their position in the government.
Previously: US Rep Chris Collins Resigns Ahead of Insider Trading Plea Involving Australian Biotech Company
This Website Tracks Which Shares US Senators Are Unloading Mid-Pandemic
Related Stories
Reuters, BBC report on the resignation of Rep congressman Chris Collins before the enquiry into insiders trading
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chris Collins, a Republican U.S. congressman from New York state, resigned on Monday ahead of his expected guilty plea in a criminal insider trading case.
A senior Democratic aide speaking on condition of anonymity said Monday that the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had received Collins' letter of resignation, and that it would become effective Tuesday.
Collins, 69, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal that day to enter his guilty plea, court records show. Collins' son, Cameron Collins, and another man, Stephen Zarsky, are also scheduled to plead guilty in the case on Thursday.
Chris Collins, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, represents New York's 27th Congressional District, which includes areas surrounding Buffalo and Rochester. He won reelection last November, three months after he was criminally charged.
He was arrested by the FBI last August after prosecutors alleged that he alerted his son to a failed drug trial, allowing him to divest and avoid more than $500,000 (£406,000) in losses.
Prosecutors allege that he called his son in June 2017 after receiving an email during the congressional picnic at the White House, informing him of the failed drug trial results involving Innate Immunotherapeutics, a company in which his son owned thousands of shares.
Mr Collins immediately told the trial failure news to his son, who in turn told his fiance, Lauren Zarsky, and her parents, Dorothy and Stephen Zarsky, prosecutors allege.
...
Prosecutors said the congressman was "virtually precluded" from trading, in part because he already faced a congressional ethics probe over Innate.
However, prosecutors said others used the insider information to avoid more than $768,000 in losses when Innate's share price plunged 92 per cent after news of the drug's failure became public.
In the wake of reports last month that four US senators sold stocks shortly after a classified briefing on January 24 about the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, Timothy Carambat, a mechanical and software engineer, created a website to make stock sales by every senator more visible.
In an email to The Register, Carambat, who runs a design firm based in Covington, Louisiana, called Industrial Object, explained he was motivated to create Senate Stock Watcher after news broke that Senators Richard Burr (R-NC), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), James Inhofe (R-OK), and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) had dumped stocks before most people in America understood the implications of the outbreak. It is illegal for senators to buy and sell shares using non-public information.
Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been sued for alleged securities fraud, a charge he has denied. It is said he unloaded up to $1.7m in stocks in mid-February, particularly in hotel groups that would be later hit hard by the virus pandemic, all while receiving daily confidential briefings about the impact of the bio-nasty – and reassuring the public everything would be fine.
"As public servants, there are some senators making alarmingly large money movements at what would seem to be very fortunate timing in the market," Carambat said.
"I understand some senators were previously very accomplished businesspeople, but in my opinion, the level of access they have to information currently is highly privileged and it would only make sense to keep their own financial best interests at heart."
Details about the stock sales in news reports prompted Carambat to look into the source of the data, which turned out to be the US Senate Financial Disclosures website.
Notice how the FBI is attempting to smear him by implying that he used the same iPhone device as several recent jihadi terrorists. Guilt by association.
Fortunately he has a clear cut defense. All he needs to do us tell the judge that his pa learned him to "buy low and sell high" and he was just following that advice.
He is getting the brunt of this but there are others who are going down as well.
Unhhh... this is a warrant to acquire evidence, not for his arrest.
It's a goddamn shame but allows us wide latitude to take out others including "fifth-columnist Feinstein" and the lesser-known-who-wasn't-part-of-this-scandal Susan Davis and others like her.
Burr screwed up he did not do what all the other Senators and Congresscritters do. They get their spouse to do it.
"Us"?
What "us"? This has nothing to do with you, it's a squabble among your ruling class.
Our "Ruling Class"™
I'm still curious to see what would happen if 95% voted for Greens and Libertarians instead of the DNC/GOP. Think they would nullify it?
This needs to be a non-issue.
Simplify this by requiring all stocks owned by candidates running for congress either be sold immediately upon filing to run for office, or place the stocks into a trust that isn't allowed to sell them.
If they aren't elected, and they put the stocks into the trust, the stocks are returned to them.
If they do get elected, they aren't allowed to buy or sell stocks until one year after leaving office.
Details could be tweaked such as hold/sell timelines, but basically congress should have to stop doing anything with the stock market. At the very least no buying or selling stocks while in office.
Simplify this by requiring all stocks owned by candidates running for congress...
》 You know who writes the law, right?
Corporations and lobbyists.