If you were given $1,000 to play a game, would you accept a 50 percent chance to double your money or a 100 percent guarantee of gaining an additional $500?

Implied in the question was that a 50% chance to double the $1,000 was also a 50% chance to lose all of the $1,000. Put that way, I'd take the 100% guarantee of gaining $500 more. Hmm. But why did I make that choice? What if I started with just $10? Or even $1? Would I choose differently? What if I started with $100,000 or even $1,000,000? Then what would my choice be — and why?

That opening question was one of 17 hypotheticals posed when attempting to replicate 1979 foundational research on loss aversion and prospect theory.

Global Study Confirms Influential Theory Behind Loss Aversion: