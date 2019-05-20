Imagine that we just change the light intensity. The simplest version of this is using on and off. With this system we are only sending a single bit, but the chance of mistaking a one for a zero should be quite low. We could, however, divide the light into four brightnesses: off, dim, bright, and very bright. In this case, we can send two bits per symbol. Unfortunately, it is easier to mistake neighboring intensity levels with each other, especially after the light has travelled some distance and losses have taken their toll.

The way to get around this is to encode the symbol across different properties of the light. For instance, if the phase and the brightness are modulated together, then we get four symbols by combining dim and very bright with two phases. In this case, the difference in brightness and the difference in phase are much greater, so we reduce the chance of error compared to just using amplitude alone.

This is where OAM can play a role. The easiest way to think about OAM is to imagine that the light travels in a kind of corkscrew pattern. A bit can be defined by whether it corkscrews clockwise or anti-clockwise. Along with the rotational direction, the tightness of the corkscrew can also vary. In principle, light can take on an infinite number of OAM states.

But it doesn't end there. Although there are infinite number of states, they are discrete and separate from each other—you cannot describe one OAM state by a mixture of other OAM states. This means that it is more difficult to mistake one OAM state for another (unlike the errors we make when comparing to two brightnesses). If we could but change (and detect) the OAM state of light rapidly, we would have a very efficient way to send data.