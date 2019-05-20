from the gettin-the-camel's-nose-under-the-tent dept.
AG Barr seeks 'legislative solution' to make companies unlock phones:
ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Brett Max Kaufman responded to [US Attorney General] Barr's comments, saying "Every time there's a traumatic event requiring investigation into digital devices, the Justice Department loudly claims that it needs backdoors to encryption, and then quietly announces it actually found a way to access information without threatening the security and privacy of the entire world. The boy who cried wolf has nothing on the agency that cried encryption." While Barr's push for backdoors and cooperation from phone manufacturers raises concerns, Kaufman's response doesn't address that the DoJ isn't seeking the ability to unlock phones, but to do so as quickly as possible.
Apple's refusal to work with law enforcement has been an issue for years. The company wants to ensure its users feel confident in trusting Apple with their data, yet police and the FBI say that the refusals to cooperate hinder investigations and put lives at risk. It sounds like Barr wants to put a system into law that would oblige Apple to comply in future cases. How realistic this plan is -- or how much buy-in from politicians it will get -- remains to be seen, though it would force Apple to rethink how it approaches user privacy.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 19, @07:04PM (1 child)
There seems to be a big push for legalizing things that the government has been doing illegally for years, one example being Grand Emperor-for-Life Baraq Hussein Soetoro's legalizing domestic use of propaganda on Americans, to the Senate legalizing warrantless browser history checking, to whatever else. Keep any eye out for further attempts to legalize what the government has already been illegally doing for years. It's a lot like their insider trading, Ex Post Facto will work for them but work against you.
Apple and other big tech have been very willing bitches of foreign and domestic governments for many years, and we received hard confirmation of this with the leak of the PRISM slides years ago. Now Apple can pretend that never happened and as a bonus won't even have to release public statements to cry any kind of crocodile tears whenever the next iPhone using FBI patsy commits a mass-shooting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @07:58PM
Get a job shit posting leech.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @07:06PM
they can move to China so we can finally ban all Apple products in the USA.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 19, @07:26PM (2 children)
He wants Apple / Google / Microsoft, etc to make products that are secure. Actually secure. (or so he claims)
But then magically, as if by some spell, when a judge signs a piece of paper, the device mysteriously becomes insecure.
How can this be?
* does the device know that a judge signed a warrant?
* does the device know that it was a real judge?
* does the device know that it was a real warrant?
I'm sure Barr will provide no answers for this mysterious magical fantasy, or how it could possibly be built, but will insist it be legislated into law.
The device is either secure, or insecure. There is no try.
If it is secure, then nobody can break in to it. Not even the government -- not even with a magical warrant.
If the government can get into it (the warrant is irrelevant), then it is insecure -- and hackers, malware and state enemies can also get in.
There is no halfway. Some people say the sun rises in the East. Others say it rises in the West. One of these views is correct, and the other is not. There is no trophy for participation. No feel good platitude of the wrong answer being "close" to right, so no hurt feewings.
What Barr wants is an impossibility. Or what he really wants is insecurity, but branded as security, when it is not. And that's the most likely explanation.
Vote Alexa in 2020. Don't put a mindless tool of corporations in the white house.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @07:38PM (1 child)
The earth rotates around the sun, dumbass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @07:58PM
The Earth and Sun revolve around the barycenter, dumbass.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday May 19, @07:50PM
When a safe has stuff in it the government wants, they have to break into it themselves. Why should a phone be any different?