The FBI Successfully Broke into a Gunman's iPhone, but Still Angry at Apple:
After months of trying, the FBI successfully broke into iPhones belonging to the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station in December 2019, and it now claims he had associations with terrorist organization al-Qaeda. Investigators managed to do so without Apple's help, but Attorney General William Barr and FBI director Christopher Wray both voiced strong frustration with the iPhone maker at a press conference on Monday morning.
Both officials say that encryption on the gunman's devices severely hampered the investigation. "Thanks to the great work of the FBI — and no thanks to Apple — we were able to unlock Alshamrani's phones," said Barr, who lamented the months and "large sums of tax-payer dollars" it took to get into devices of Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who killed three US sailors and injured eight other people on December 6th.
Apple has said it provided investigators with iCloud data it had available for Alshamrani's account and other technical assistance, though it wasn't enough to bypass the encryption of Alshamrani's iPhones. So authorities spent many weeks trying to break in on their own.
[...] Throughout the recent debates on encryption policy, Apple has insisted that it's impossible to create a "backdoor" in the way that Barr describes since any such tool could fall into the wrong hands and dismantle the security of iPhones globally. The company has regularly handed over iCloud backup data where available, and according to a Reuters report from earlier this year, Apple abandoned plans to fully encrypt those backups due to FBI complaints. But it has steadfastly refused to compromise the local storage of iPhones. "Doing so would hurt only the well-meaning and law-abiding citizens who rely on companies like Apple to protect their data," CEO Tim Cook said in 2016.
[...] Attorney General Barr hasn't been swayed by Apple's arguments. "We are confident that technology companies are capable of building secure products that protect user information," he said today, "and at the same time, allow for law enforcement access when permitted by a judge — as Apple had done willingly for many years and others are still doing today."
[...] Apple responded to Barr and Wray on Monday afternoon. The company reiterated that there's "no such thing as a backdoor only for the good guys" and said "the American people do not have to choose between weakening encryption and effective investigations."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @12:23PM
Aw, did someone have to do the job they get paid obscene amounts of money for all by themselves and not get to destroy the security of millions of innocent people to have things handed to them on a silver platter? /sadfacey
(Score: 5, Interesting) by DaTrueDave on Tuesday May 19, @12:40PM (1 child)
“Thanks to the great work of the FBI — and no thanks to Apple — we were able to unlock Alshamrani’s phones,” said Barr.
This is exactly what Apple wants the FBI to say. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me to find out in a few years that there actually was an Apple backdoor or that Apple otherwise assisted ON THE CONDITION that the FBI publicly stated that Apple didn't assist.
I've got to say, the position on privacy has made me consider switching back from Android to iOS.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday May 19, @01:09PM
But then you have:
Zerodium Temporarily Stops Buying iOS Exploits Because there are Too Many [soylentnews.org]
Not that Android is necessarily better, since it has plenty of vulnerabilities and is a bigger target.
Get a flip phone.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday May 19, @12:58PM (2 children)
What's wrong with obtaining a search warrant from a court and then ask Apple?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @01:41PM
That is like asking a cake maker to give the FBI only the flour from the finished cake. The cake maker has no way to do that, and it would destroy the integrity of the cake.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 19, @01:41PM
Because then Moshe in the FBI won't be able to funnel FBI money to Moshe's brother Mordechai, who happens to own an Israeli company specializing in iPhone exploits. On an unrelated note, both Moshe and Mordechai have a cousin who works for Apple designing security architecture.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday May 19, @01:04PM (3 children)
People just have to design their own encryption the government can't control. Of course they will need a way to transmit such a signal without being detected and tracked. Eh, eternal cat and mouse
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 19, @01:29PM (1 child)
Or, I dunno, just don't put your shit on a stupid toy cell phone.
Of course, if the FBI used exploits, then who knows if they just planted whatever shit they wanted.
With the way things are going, better to just not own a cell phone. Eh, they would still plant a cell phone and nobody would ever believe that someone actually did not have one.
Hell, who am I kidding, they wouldn't even go to that much trouble:
FBI lawyer: "Your honer, we found all kinds of naughty bad evil stuff on the defendant's 1990s Unisonic 6434 desk phone"
Judge: "Guilty! Burn him at the stake! Then burn him again for not having the latest greatest smart phone!"
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday May 19, @01:35PM
There's a way around everything. People will just speak in tongues. The racists do it all the time when they're on the TV running for office
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 19, @01:40PM
After months of trying they won't admit it, but Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani's passcode was 9999, it just took law enforcement that long to work their way up from 1234.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @01:21PM
“and at the same time, allow for law enforcement access when permitted by a judge“
He’s revealed his total ignorance of how encryption works, or an expectation that others can adopt some doublethink that their data is magically secret sometimes but not the data of criminals being investigated.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 19, @01:25PM (2 children)
Did they find anything of value on this phone?
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 19, @01:37PM
Yea, they found some terroristic cat pictures and an incriminating clip from Family Guy. They have yet to release information about the dick pics they found.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 19, @01:39PM
They found communications between the shooter and Al-Qaeda, which is a FBI/CIA/Mossad organization. So basically the FBI found evidence of their own agents egging the shooter on just like what happened in San Bernardino. Business as usual.