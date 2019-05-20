Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft is bringing Linux GUI apps to Windows 10

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 20, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the year-of-linux-on-the-desktop dept.
OS

DannyB writes:

Microsoft is bringing Linux GUI apps to Windows 10:

Linux on Windows 10 gets a big boost and GPU acceleration

Microsoft is promising to dramatically improve its Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with GUI app support and GPU hardware acceleration. The software giant is adding a full Linux kernel to Windows 10 with WSL version 2 later this month, and it’s now planning to support Linux GUI apps that will run alongside regular Windows apps.

This will be enabled without Windows users having to use X11 forwarding, and it’s mainly designed for developers to run Linux integrated development environments (IDE) alongside regular Windows apps.

While it has been possible to run Linux GUI apps within Windows previously using a third-party X server, poor graphics performance has always been an issue. Microsoft is promising to solve this, too. Windows 10 will soon get added support for GPU hardware acceleration with Linux tools. This is primarily focused on development scenarios involving parallels computation or training machine learning and artificial intelligence models.

So is it the year of Linux on the Desktop?

Original Submission


«  AMD Reverses BIOS Decision, Intends to Support Zen 3 on B450 and X470 Motherboards
Microsoft is bringing Linux GUI apps to Windows 10 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)