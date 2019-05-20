from the the-stupidity-it-hurts-it-burns! dept.
Cell-tower attacks by idiots who claim 5G spreads COVID-19 reportedly hit US:
US warns carriers to boost security, citing reports of attacks in several states.
The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly issuing alerts to wireless telecom providers and law enforcement agencies about potential attacks on cell towers and telecommunications workers by 5G/coronavirus conspiracy theorists. The DHS warned that there have already been "arson and physical attacks against cell towers in several US states."
The preposterous claim that 5G can spread the coronavirus, either by suppressing the immune system or by directly transmitting the virus over radio waves, led to dozens of tower burnings in the UK and mainland Europe. Now, the DHS "is preparing to advise the US telecom industry on steps it can take to prevent attacks on 5G cell towers following a rash of incidents in Western Europe fueled by the false claim that the technology spreads the pathogen causing COVID-19," The Washington Post reported last week.
<no-sarcasm>
FACT: 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19!
</no-sarcasm>
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 20, @09:05AM (2 children)
I am pretty well connected with alternative information channels (all you need is to follow the right twitter bubble btw). I have only seen "5g spreads covid" in straw man arguments.
The actual argument is: is there a correlation between 5g exposure and depleted defenses against covid? I dunno, all I know is that the argument has been put forward for Wuhan, for Bergamo (there we have a correlation with high vaccination rates, so I'd first consider that one, it's a pretty solid argument), for the zone in my city where supposedly covid cases are higher.
My position is: irrelevant. 5g is as useful, and as potentially dangerous as police checkpoints at every corner of the street. Do not want except in corner cases.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday May 20, @09:11AM
My position is: irrelevant. 5g is as useful, and as potentially dangerous as police checkpoints at every corner of the street. Do not want except in corner cases.
I figure that is what may be behind these strawman arguments. Nutjobs get wound up via Facebook and Twitter by those paid to wind them up and by extension discredit any and all critique of 5G. Protocol-wise, I have heard that it is more or less the same as 4G. Frequency-wise, the signals don't reach very far and you'd need towers every few meters for coverage. Take the case of the demo where the tower could not provide coverage for even a single American Football stadium. With that density of towers, it is great for surveillance but prohibitive to deploy and maintain.
Another factor is that one 5G frequency range does a number on weather radar. That brings climate change into the fight and there are some major interests that want to ignore that until it is too late.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 20, @09:28AM
how about TB? [bloomberg.com]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @09:14AM
We don't got no 5G cell towers.
BTW, the West has been utterly exposed as the emperor with no clothes. Even in Europe, former Soviet-block Eastern Europeans managed this pandemic way better than the "superior" West. Germany being a notable exception. Maybe because of Merkel, an Eastern German.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @09:24AM
When I see "alternative" media criticizing 5G, the only arguments I read are like these. Any reasonable are drowned under hundreds of these "5G-causes-disease", but usually they are just not there. So the mainstream media found a nice way to shut mouth of any critics of 5G with help of manipulated people.
You will then not hear that it eats a lot of electricity, and modern cities try to be as energy-savy as possible, even turning the street lights off at night.
You will not read that in IoT 5G devices you cannot control the link - you cannot put the unsupported device behind VPN or just in your LAN, everything is open to the world, so using devices with freshly updated firmware will become a must-go. Read: Devices will have a "best before" date and we will end throwing millions of perfectly working, but with unsupported software devices to trash*.
And nobody mentions that it will ruin the radio compatibility of older technologies, some used in other countries military applications.
For me, these opinions about 5G and diseases are just made by an army of hired trolls to put all criticism in one bag. It is not possible to argue with hired trolls.
* This may end even worse - because some trojans may communicate by e.g. P2P or SSH, operators may try to block these services explaining that it is "for security". I had such case when my national Internet provider blocked nearly all IRC servers around 2003-2006 because some malware used it to control.