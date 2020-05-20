from the headed-out-the-door dept.
NASA's human spaceflight chief just resigned, and the timing couldn't be worse:
On Tuesday, NASA announced that its chief of human spaceflight had resigned from the space agency. The timing of Doug Loverro's departure is terrible, with NASA's first launch of humans in nearly nine years due to occur in just eight days.
[...] "Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Doug Loverro has resigned from his position effective Monday, May 18," the statement said. "Loverro hit the ground running this year and has made significant progress in his time at NASA. His leadership of HEO has moved us closer to accomplishing our goal of landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024. Loverro has dedicated more than four decades of his life in service to our country, and we thank him for his service and contributions to the agency."
Loverro's resignation set off a firestorm of speculation after it was announced. He was due to chair a Flight Readiness Review meeting on Thursday to officially clear SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft for the first flight of humans to the International Space Station. The final go or no-go decision for that mission was to be his. That launch is presently scheduled for May 27.
However, his departure does not seem to be directly related to his work on Crew Dragon. Rather it seems to stem from the recent process during which NASA selected three bids—led by Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX—from among five bidders. In an email to the human exploration staff at NASA on Tuesday, Loverro admitted that he made a mistake earlier this year.
"Our mission is certainly not easy, nor for the faint of heart, and risk-taking is part of the job description," Loverro wrote. "The risks we take, whether technical, political, or personal, all have potential consequences if we judge them incorrectly. I took such a risk earlier in the year because I judged it necessary to fulfill our mission. Now, over the balance of time, it is clear that I made a mistake in that choice for which I alone must bear the consequences. And therefore, it is with a very, very heavy heart that I write to you today to let you know that I have resigned from NASA effective May 18th, 2020."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 20, @05:27PM (4 children)
What does Doug know that we don't know?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @05:37PM
We the outsiders, can only suspect; he, might have been made to know definitely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:18PM
That there's a red pill and a blue pill. He choose the red one.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 20, @06:18PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 20, @06:45PM
This is what Doug says... what does Doug know?
In my experience, the reasons given on sudden top executive resignation letters are usually superficial fluff compared to other stronger unstated reasons.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @05:27PM (6 children)
Quote:
His leadership of HEO has moved us closer to accomplishing our goal of landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.
End quote.
Great to see NASA is breaking new ground! This will be a historic first!
Just kidding. It really is groundbreaking. There has never been a vagina on the moon. Let's right this wrong, no matter the cost.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @05:40PM (3 children)
Oooh, the incel rage over yet another vagina moving farther away from him.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:12PM (2 children)
You don't get the point. The goal is to put a human on the moon. That's not groundbreaking in any way. We did that OVER 50 YEARS AGO. Returned repeatedly and brought back a bunch of rocks. So now we're supposed to get excited about this again like it's some achievement? The woman angle is just like a reboot of a very old TV show but changing the male roles to be female roles. In the case of Hollywood and NASA, it's just a sign that they have no new ideas and are cowardly trying to cash in on something that was done ages ago that doesn't need revisiting. It's a dollar grab.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Wednesday May 20, @06:20PM
Why not? Assuming they follow through, it's a step back towards doing interesting stuff in space.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 20, @06:46PM
> You don't get the point
To be fair, you made your point in a terrible way.
> The goal is to put a human on the moon.
* You said in GP "putting women on the moon is terrible" (I paraphrase; your language was somewhat more demeaning)
* You claim now that you meant to say "putting people on the moon is terrible, and it doesn't matter what gender they are"
So you phrased your point in a flamey way and then act surprised when you get a response to your flamery.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 20, @05:43PM (1 child)
An assumed 4.5 billion years of lunar history, of which we've had telescopes less than 450 years, or less than 0.00001% of that history - pretty big stretch to assume there's never been a vagina anywhere on a surface larger than all land in North America, particularly when half that surface is tidally locked facing away from us.
For perspective: 0.00001% of Bezos' net worth is about $100,000.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:15PM
We'd be extremely fortunate to find evidence of an extinct bacterium on the moon. Forget higher life forms with a central nervous system, much less vaginas.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:05PM (2 children)
I'm curious what that risk/mistake was. Sounds more like a political scandal and perhaps one of the two companies not accepted have some proof of corruption they were going to release around the launch for max embarassment value.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:14PM (1 child)
He selected Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX and didn't select TrumpRockets Group.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:31PM
> He selected Blue Origin
My guess (only a guess!) -- blue and orange don't mix. He got canned for doing something positive with Bezos.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 20, @06:09PM (2 children)
What if he resigned on the morning of launch day? Would that be much more worser timing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:25PM (1 child)
That, I believe, is the question of the century.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @06:36PM
No way Jose! With 79+ years to go we'll definitely have a better question.