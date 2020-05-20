from the put-your-whole-system-on-a-tiny-chip dept.
SD cards hop on the PCIe 4.0 bus to hit 4GB/s with version 8.0 of storage spec:
As outlined in a whitepaper [PDF] this month, the new spec will let existing SD Express and microSD Express cards employ PCIe 4.0 and NVMe to deliver a top speed data transfer speed of [3938 MB/s].
While the new spec is backwards-compatible, the latest top speed will only come with a card reader capable of connecting to the extra row of pins present on SD Express cards that support dual PCIe lanes.
[...] The good news is that SD Express and microSD Express cards can still get to 1970 MB/s on a device with a single PCIe 4.x lane under version 8 of the specification, and SD Express can get there with a pair of 3.x lanes. Which is rather faster than many SSDs and, as SD Express can climb to 128TB on a single card, a rather tasty storage option.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 20, @07:51PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SD_card#Comparison_2 [wikipedia.org]
Previous maximum was 985 MB/s using 1x PCIe 3.1 lane, in version 7.0 of the spec.
The highest theoretical capacity of 128 TB / 128 TiB could be filled in around 18 to 20 hours at 1969 MB/s, or 9 to 10 hours at 3938 MB/s.
In practice, that won't ever happen since NAND is too slow. It could take a new non-volatile memory technology to hit and sustain those speeds. Hopefully one that is also cheaper, denser, with better endurance and data retention.
SD capacity could hit ~128-140 TB with just plain old NAND. microSD is already at 1 TB and SD cards are about 10x larger physically. The two 1 TB microSD cards [anandtech.com] on the market use 96-layer NAND, probably not the densest available, and 500+ layers is already on roadmaps. microSD should hit at least 10 TB.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 20, @08:01PM
A cursory search indicates that 4k video speeds are about 7MB/s. Since the current SD card standards can handle 8k video [sdcard.org] and the cheaper ones can handle 4k video rates, what is this targeting? Holographic recording?