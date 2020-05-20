from the WORLD-health-organization dept.
Trump threatens to take US out of WHO entirely and stop all funding:
In a letter to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump alleged that "the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world" and that the WHO must "demonstrate independence from China."
"[I]f the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," Trump wrote. "I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to ﬁnance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests."
Trump posted the letter on Twitter, writing, "It is self-explanatory!"
Trump has repeatedly denied any responsibility for COVID-19 spreading in America and said on April 14 that the US would temporarily halt funding the WHO until his administration completed a review of the group's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's letter yesterday said that "review has confirmed many of the serious concerns I raised last month and identified others that the World Health Organization should have addressed, especially the World Health Organization's alarming lack of independence from the People's Republic of China."
[...] Trump's letter then lists a series of claims, the first being that the WHO "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."
The Lancet quickly issued a response explaining that Trump is wrong. "This statement is factually incorrect," The Lancet said. "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The Lancet's first reports on the topic were published on January 24, 2020 the statement said.
[...] Trump's letter yesterday said, "Throughout this crisis, the World Health Organization has been curiously insistent on praising China for its alleged 'transparency.'" Trump's letter did not mention that Trump himself praised China for its "transparency" on January 24 or that Trump repeatedly praised China for its coronavirus response throughout February.
[...] Health experts say Trump's travel ban had little effect on the pandemic's spread. Trump continued to downplay the virus's severity by comparing it to the flu as late as March 24, nearly two months after the WHO declared a global health emergency. Trump has also fought state governors over their cautious approaches to reopening the economy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @03:11AM (1 child)
Please post more of these!
(Score: 1) by petecox on Thursday May 21, @03:16AM
sweetie, this is an article on Emperor Donald, supreme leader of the Alpha Quadrant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @03:29AM (1 child)
Humanity is going through the worst pandemic in 100 years, yet the UN still has resources to post anti-male, anti-white articles on what proper terms we should use in speech and writing so the fem and simp snowflakes do are not offended by the words mankind, manpower, and whitewash.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 21, @03:38AM
Frankly, the whole thing just looks to me like scapegoating. Trump screwed up early and often in the epidemic and he keeps saying stupid shit now. It's time to man up and move on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @03:38AM (1 child)
For years now I've read financial advice columns, aimed at many different parts of society. Just about every one strongly suggests putting away six months of reserve money to cover the unexpected (job loss, replacement car, injury, etc). After you have a reserve in place, then you can start spending on non-essentials, eating out, gambling (casino, stock market...) and so on.
I understand that putting away in a reserve is harder to do these days with the larger structural gap between haves and don't-haves. But I'm still amazed at the number of people (and companies) that apparently do not have reserves to cover even the ~two months that the USA has been mostly "shut down". Can any one help to explain this? Was I the only one reading and paying attention to the financial advice columns?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @03:55AM
In recent years I found it cheaper to start buying insulin, syringes, and test strips without insurance than it was to pay the co-pays.
Let's not even get started on how college tuition has changed over the past three decades.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 21, @03:46AM
You could try blaming him, but you may want to reconsider [giantitp.com]. In fact, it doesn't even have to involve a multinational healthcare entity to be apropos.