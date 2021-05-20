from the let-the-competition-begin dept.
ZFS versus RAID: Eight Ironwolf disks, two filesystems, one winner:
This has been a long while in the making—it's test results time. To truly understand the fundamentals of computer storage, it's important to explore the impact of various conventional RAID (Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks) topologies on performance. It's also important to understand what ZFS is and how it works. But at some point, people (particularly computer enthusiasts on the Internet) want numbers.
First, a quick note: This testing, naturally, builds on those fundamentals. We're going to draw heavily on lessons learned as we explore ZFS topologies here. If you aren't yet entirely solid on the difference between pools and vdevs or what ashift and recordsize mean, we strongly recommend you revisit those explainers before diving into testing and results.
And although everybody loves to see raw numbers, we urge an additional focus on how these figures relate to one another. All of our charts relate the performance of ZFS pool topologies at sizes from two to eight disks to the performance of a single disk. If you change the model of disk, your raw numbers will change accordingly—but for the most part, their relation to a single disk's performance will not.
[It is a long — and detailed — read with quite a few examples and their performance outcomes. Read the 2nd link above to get started and then continue with this story's linked article.--martyb]
Previously:
(2018-09-11) What is ZFS? Why are People Crazy About it?
(2017-07-16) ZFS Is the Best Filesystem (For Now)
(2017-06-24) Playing with ZFS (on Linux) Encryption
(2016-02-18) ZFS is Coming to Ubuntu LTS 16.04
(2016-01-13) The 'Hidden' Cost of Using ZFS for Your Home NAS
Related Stories
We discussed this topic some in December 2015, so this is perhaps a continuation:
Many home NAS builders consider using ZFS for their file system. But there is a caveat with ZFS that people should be aware of.
Although ZFS is free software, implementing ZFS is not free. The key issue is that expanding capacity with ZFS is more expensive compared to legacy RAID solutions.
With ZFS, you either have to buy all storage you expect to need upfront, or you will be wasting a few hard drives on redundancy you don't need.
This fact is often overlooked, but it's very important when you are planning your build.
Other software RAID solutions like Linux MDADM lets you grow an existing RAID array with one disk at a time. This is also true for many hardware-based RAID solutions. This is ideal for home users because you can expand as you need.
ZFS does not allow this!
To understand why using ZFS may cost you extra money, we will dig a little bit into ZFS itself.
For those Linux folks out there, imagine merging LVM2, dm-raid, and your file system of choice into an all powerful, enterprise ready, check-summed, redundant, containerized, soft raid, disk pool, ram hungry, demi-god file system. The FreeBSD Handbook is a good start to grep the basic capabilities and function of ZFS[*].
The Ars reports:
A new long-term support (LTS) version of Ubuntu is coming out in April, and Canonical just announced a major addition that will please anyone interested in file storage. Ubuntu 16.04 will include the ZFS filesystem module by default, and the OpenZFS-based implementation will get official support from Canonical.
...
ZFS is used primarily in cases where data integrity is important—it's designed not just to store data but to continually check on that data to make sure it hasn't been corrupted. The oversimplified version is that the filesystem generates a checksum for each block of data. That checksum is then saved in the pointer for that block, and the pointer itself is also checksummed. This process continues all the way up the filesystem tree to the root node, and when any data on the disk is accessed, its checksum is calculated again and compared against the stored checksum to make sure that the data hasn't been corrupted or changed. If you have mirrored storage, the filesystem can seamlessly and invisibly overwrite the corrupted data with correct data.
ZFS was available as a technology preview in Ubuntu 15.10, but the install method was a bit more cumbersome than just apt-get install zfsutils-linux. I for one am excited to see ZFS coming to Linux as it is a phenomenal solution for building NAS devices and for making incremental backups of a file system. Now I just wish Ubuntu would do something about the systemD bug.
[*] According to Wikipedia:
ZFS is a combined file system and logical volume manager designed by Sun Microsystems. The features of ZFS include protection against data corruption, support for high storage capacities, efficient data compression, integration of the concepts of filesystem and volume management, snapshots and copy-on-write clones, continuous integrity checking and automatic repair, RAID-Z and native NFSv4 ACLs.
ZFS was originally implemented as open-source software, licensed under the Common Development and Distribution License (CDDL). The ZFS name is registered as a trademark of Oracle Corporation.
OpenZFS is an umbrella project aimed at bringing together individuals and companies that use the ZFS file system and work on its improvements.
A blog has a walkthrough of using ZFS encryption on Linux:
In order to have a simple way to play with the new features of ZFS, it makes sense to have a safe "sandbox". You can pick an old computer, but in my case I decide to use a VM. It is tempting to use docker, but it won't work because we need a special kernel module to be able to use the zfs tools.
For the setup, I've decide to use VirtualBox and Archlinux, since those are a few tools that I'm more familiar with. And modifying the zfs-dkms package to build from the branch that hosts the encryption PR is really simple.
[...] Finally we are able to enjoy encryption in zfs natively in linux. This is a feature that was long due. The good thing is that this new implementation improved a few of the problems that the original one had, especially around key management. It is not binary compatible, which is fine in most cases and still not ready to be used in production, but so far I really like what I see.
If you want to follow progress, you can watch the current PR in the official git repo of the project. If everything keeps going ok, I would hope this feature to land in version 0.7.1
Stephen Foskett has written a detailed post about why he considers ZFS the Best Filesystem (For Now...). He starts out:
ZFS should have been great, but I kind of hate it: ZFS seems to be trapped in the past, before it was sidelined it as the cool storage project of choice; it's inflexible; it lacks modern flash integration; and it's not directly supported by most operating systems. But I put all my valuable data on ZFS because it simply offers the best level of data protection in a small office/home office (SOHO) environment. Here's why.
It's been a long road to get to where it is and there have been many hinderances, including software patents and malicious licensing.
John Paul Wohlscheid over at It's FOSS takes a look at the ZFS file system and its capabilities. He mainly covers OpenZFS which is the fork made since Oracle bought and shut down Solaris which was the original host of ZFS. It features pooled storage with RAID-like capabilities, copy-on-write with snapshots, data integrity verification and automatic repair, and it can handle files up to 16 exabytes in size, with file systems of up to 256 quadrillion zettabytes in size should you have enough electricity to pull that off. Because it started development under a deliberately incompatible license, ZFS cannot be directly integrated in Linux. However, several distros work around that and provide packages for it. It has been ported to FreeBSD since 2008.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday May 21, @12:46PM (1 child)
The test scenario - using 8 disks - seems aimed pretty specifically at NAS or mid-level servers. That's not enough disks to be a really large storage system, yet it's a lot more than you're going to have in a regular PC or Laptop. Still, the results are interesting: basically, ZFS wins in almost all scenarios. However, as the article indirectly points out: ZFS is a complicated beast, and correct configuration is essential.
What I didn't see in the articles (and perhaps this has changed): I seem to recall that ZFS caches a lot of information in memory, and that a computer crash could seriously damage the file system. Not being a file system expert: is the true? If so, has this weakness been remedied?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @01:01PM
It is true for certain configurations. If you try to enable deduplication for 10 TB and have 1 gigabyte of RAM...