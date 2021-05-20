from the we-just-don't-have-anything-interesting-to-say dept.
New study estimates the odds of life and intelligence emerging beyond our planet:
We know from the geological record that life started relatively quickly, as soon our planet's environment was stable enough to support it. We also know that the first multicellular organism, which eventually produced today's technological civilization, took far longer to evolve, approximately 4 billion years.
But despite knowing when life first appeared on Earth, scientists still do not understand how life occurred, which has important implications for the likelihood of finding life elsewhere in the universe.
In a new paper published in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences today, David Kipping, an assistant professor in Columbia's Department of Astronomy, shows how an analysis using a statistical technique called Bayesian inference could shed light on how complex extraterrestrial life might evolve in alien worlds.
"The rapid emergence of life and the late evolution of humanity, in the context of the timeline of evolution, are certainly suggestive," Kipping said. "But in this study it's possible to actually quantify what the facts tell us."
To conduct his analysis, Kipping used the chronology of the earliest evidence for life and the evolution of humanity. He asked how often we would expect life and intelligence to re-emerge if Earth's history were to repeat, re-running the clock over and over again.
He framed the problem in terms of four possible answers: Life is common and often develops intelligence, life is rare but often develops intelligence, life is common and rarely develops intelligence and, finally, life is rare and rarely develops intelligence.
This method of Bayesian statistical inference—used to update the probability for a hypothesis as evidence or information becomes available—states prior beliefs about the system being modeled, which are then combined with data to cast probabilities of outcomes.
"The technique is akin to betting odds," Kipping said. "It encourages the repeated testing of new evidence against your position, in essence a positive feedback loop of refining your estimates of likelihood of an event."
From these four hypotheses, Kipping used Bayesian mathematical formulas to weigh the models against one another. "In Bayesian inference, prior probability distributions always need to be selected," Kipping said. "But a key result here is that when one compares the rare-life versus common-life scenarios, the common-life scenario is always at least nine times more likely than the rare one."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @01:40PM
What are the odds of intelligent life emerging on our planet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @01:41PM (1 child)
So you guess, then you reinforce your guesses, and this produces a statistical model where your initial guesses are the most probable. Right?
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Thursday May 21, @01:44PM
I guess so.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 21, @02:03PM (1 child)
Is early/simple life really distinguishable from fire? Conversely: prove that fire isn't alive.
If we end up nuking all our land masses to glass, was the whole of life on Earth any different from fire in the long view?
The thing about statistical models of the emergence of "complex" life is that the significant unknowns are impossible to pin down even within high multiple orders of magnitude. Ooze in a pond developed cell walls and complexity emerged from there. Fine, how many times did that happen and the ooze making the cell walls failed to find competitive advantage against the non-cell-walled ooze? (R 1.0). How many ponds were there? How many ponds with the right set of ingredients to enable cell walls? etc.
We don't even know if the transition to complexity happened in a surface pond, in the light, in the dark, in the deep ocean, what chemical cycle was used to fuel the original transition, etc.
Bayesian inference is a great tool, and it can help with "fuzzy" input variables, but when that fuzz is approaching zero real information content, all your tool has done is help you to express 99.44% pure speculation, mathematically with lots of flowcharts and distribution graphs all based on more nearly pure speculation. I guess it gets people published and there's monetary reward for that, in certain circles, but is there any correlation to value for anyone other than the authors?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 21, @02:21PM
The nuclear glass [wikipedia.org] is prettier.
