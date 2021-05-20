from the spoof-in-advertising dept.
AT&T slapped down for its '5G E' ads: You don't have a 5G network, so stop saying so, says watchdog:
AT&T has been officially slapped down by America's National Advertising Review Board (NARB) for its 5G Evolution campaign in which it branded its phone and network 5G E, despite not actually deploying 5G technology.
"A panel of the National Advertising Review Board has recommended that AT&T Services discontinue its '5G Evolution' and '5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G' claims," the self-regulatory body ruled on Wednesday.
It went on: "The NARB panel determined that both claims will mislead reasonable consumers into believing that AT&T is offering a 5G network and recommended that the claims be discontinued."
Amazingly, despite AT&T being roundly mocked for its campaign – which, among other things, placed a "5GE" logo in the icon-bar along the top of its phones to dress up its 4G network as 5G – AT&T fought against the censure, even appealing a previous recommendation that it stop.
The NARB noted straight though you suspect with a smirk: "It was not disputed that the AT&T network is not a 5G network."
It also disagreed with AT&T that people would realize the "E" meant "Evolution," as in the network will eventually evolve into a 5G network, rather than thinking, er, it's 5G. And the watchdog pointed out, quite reasonably, that "the current prevalent technology in wireless is 4G LTE, and LTE stands for 'evolution'." Bam!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 21, @05:56PM (1 child)
All of those MBA bastards are devolving into slime. They've stopped evolving, quite a long while ago. We should send them all to the glue factory, while we still can.
No postage necessary if filed in the circular file.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @06:33PM
The problem is that in kapitalist America slime is considered a form of evolution. You'll get lots of hand wringing and moralizing words, but in the end being slime pays, and you can ask khallow about how money == better person.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 21, @06:09PM (3 children)
On the plus side, it means they can't possibly have been spreading the coronavirus. That's a selling point among potential nutjob customers I guess...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @06:26PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 21, @06:36PM
Nah. It's not real 5G so it's not real COVID either. It's COVID-19E - just a mild cold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 21, @07:08PM
