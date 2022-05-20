from the touching-story dept.
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Ready for Touchdown on Asteroid Bennu:
NASA's first asteroid sample return mission is officially prepared for its long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu's surface. The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission has targeted Oct. 20 for its first sample collection attempt.
[...] From discovering Bennu's surprisingly rugged and active surface, to entering the closest-ever orbit around a planetary body, OSIRIS-REx has overcome several challenges since arriving at the asteroid in December 2018. Last month, the mission brought the spacecraft 213 ft (65 m) from the asteroid's surface during its first sample collection rehearsal — successfully completing a practice run of the activities leading up to the sampling event.
[...] The mission had originally planned to perform the first Touch-and-Go (TAG) sample collection event on Aug. 25 after completing a second rehearsal in June. This rehearsal, now scheduled for Aug. 11, will bring the spacecraft through the first three maneuvers of the sample collection sequence to an approximate altitude of 131 ft (40 m) over the surface of Bennu. The first sample collection attempt is now scheduled for Oct. 20, during which the spacecraft will descend to Bennu's surface and collect material from sample site Nightingale.
[...] During the TAG event, OSIRIS-REx's sampling mechanism will touch Bennu's surface for approximately five seconds, fire a charge of pressurized nitrogen to disturb the surface, and collect a sample before the spacecraft backs away. The mission has resources onboard for three sample collection opportunities. If the spacecraft successfully collects a sufficient sample on Oct. 20, no additional sampling attempts will be made. The spacecraft is scheduled to depart Bennu in mid-2021, and will return the sample to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday May 22, @02:05PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/162173_Ryugu [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/101955_Bennu [wikipedia.org]
Two very similar objects visited in the same year.
Hayabusa2 will return samples to Earth this year, but has enough propellant to continue to another target.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday May 22, @02:09PM (5 children)
At what point does space mining become profitable? Three years and several million for a return of a few milligrams doesn't seem worth it. I would think from a discovery point of view would be to have it permanently on it, with it's own microscope, robot hands, chem tests, etc. Then just have some AI drive it around taking and dumping samples every few meters. Then when you find something cool, send in spacebots to mine, refine and then shoot purified metals back in like a giant rail gun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 22, @02:13PM (3 children)
It's basically rock collecting at this point.
So who has the best collection? We have one from the Moon now we've got one from Bennu. See it sparkle! Cool, I want one from Mars next.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday May 22, @02:23PM (1 child)
I think the coolest thing to find would be space steel. Like lots of it, in sand form. Then have these little roomba robots that collect it up and feeds to a spider like melt robots that will 3d prints some deathstar like space fortress.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 22, @02:32PM
The Evil Emperor(tm) would want it gold plated.
(Score: 2) by Kitsune008 on Friday May 22, @02:47PM
We already have Mars rocks here on Earth.
They came here as meteorites, and can be picked up from the ground.
Granted, they are not pristine samples of Mars, and not plentiful, but yes, we have Mars rocks in our collection.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday May 22, @02:43PM
M type (metallic) are the rarest type of asteroid, and those are majority Nickel and Iron, not platinum and gold.
It could be done with near-term technology and would be quite profitable in theory, but the massive up front development and capital requirements, high risk, and extended time frames means there are much safer places to put that kind of money to get high returns currently.
I wouldn't expect it to take off for decades, although I would be happy to be wrong.
