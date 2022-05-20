Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pacman Turns 40 Years Old

posted by martyb on Friday May 22, @08:42PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the wakka-wakka-wakka-wakka dept.
/dev/random

looorg writes:

PAC-MAN was first publicly tested on May 22, 1980 and — now at 40 years old — is middle-age today. Celebrate with his wife and offspring:

https://www.pacman.com/en/:

Born on May 22, 1980, PAC-MAN immediately rose to meteoric popularity, first in video game arcades, then through an array of branding and entertainment appearances. With a brand recognition rate of 90% around the world, PAC-MAN's image is one of the most recognized on the planet and is as strong as ever as he enters his 40th year of entertaining fans of all ages.

[Ed addition: NVidia has taken this occasion to reveal it trained an AI with 50,000 hours of Pac-Man play. Not necessarily to play it, but instead to create a playable clone that was pretty close to the original.]

So take this opportunity to share some of your Pacman-memories?

Original Submission


«  Amazing Astronomical Discoveries from Ancient Greece
Pacman Turns 40 Years Old | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.