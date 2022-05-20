He said he now has approximately 30,000 native Irish black bees in the lego hive, and this will increase to between 50,000 and 60,000 at the peak of the summer.

"The bees seem happy out, even though they weren't too sure about it at the start!" he laughed.

Ruairi said the hive is made entirely of lego, and no glue was used in it.

"What the bees will do, given enough time, is they will propolise the whole thing. Propolis is a kind of glue that the bees get from trees, and with any gaps in a beehive, with any wind or air getting through, they will basically put their 'glue' in between to seal it up."