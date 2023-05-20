from the like-a-Jackson-Pollock-painting dept.
The video shows 10 people coming into the restaurant, with one singled out as an "infected" person. A fluorescent substance only visible under black light is applied onto that person's hands, representing germs from a cough or a sneeze. Each participant then goes about the buffet as they normally would, not considering a potential contamination.
At the end of the video, the participants are cast under black lights illuminating where the "infection" has spread.
The substance, used to signify the germs, can be seen on food, serving utensils and platters, and even on the faces of some of the participants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 23, @08:31AM
This is how everything spreads, even the common flu. Turn off CNN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 23, @08:32AM
Fecal matter, wasn't it? Glow in the dark fecal matter. Merde!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 23, @09:05AM
I thought this might be interesting, but I stopped reading when it mentioned that it was a buffet. I thought everyone already understood that buffets are horrendously unsanitary at the best of times. Accellerators of herd immunity, nothing more.