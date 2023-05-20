from the statute-of-limitations-has-run-out dept.
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983 - Phoronix:
Microsoft GW-BASIC is now open-source following their prior open-sourcing of older MS-DOS versions. This original Microsoft BASIC version being open-sourced is from 1983 and is simply being open-sourced for historical purposes.
This Microsoft BASIC interpreter is written in Assembly, to no surprise considering the ivntage[sic] of the software. But Microsoft did push this code through a translator in order to make use of newer x86 ISA capabilities. As such, the code being open-sourced is that derived from their original source code.
More details on this Microsoft BASIC open-sourcing via their dev blog while the code is on GW-BASIC via GitHub.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by inertnet on Saturday May 23, @12:10PM
The "latest commit" dates are kind of funny, as if Microsoft had a "code of conduct" 38 years ago. Even with modern https web links in it.
But hey, they bought Github, so they can manipulate whatever they want there.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday May 23, @12:16PM
"This original Microsoft BASIC version being open-sourced is from 1983"
Author seems to be confused and self-contradictory. The original MicroSoft (get the caps right) BASIC was released in 1975. Wikipedia tells me the final version was released in '81, which sounds about right. What is this 1983?!?
Oh, it's GW-Basic. NOT the original MicroSoft BASIC at all.
"This Microsoft BASIC interpreter is written in Assembly"
And even if we had not already established this was not the original, that would be good reason to suspect it. I don't know for sure, but I would expect BG wrote the original directly. That was the normal way in the microcomputer world in 1975, for anything where performance was important. Between '71 and '75 it was presumably converted to the high level language for ease of maintenance and portability.
GW-BASIC then would have started as an Assembly project, and jump-started by cannibalizing parts of the code to the earlier program.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."