Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Rocket Report: NASA’s Stunning Falcon 9 Bargain, Ariane 6 Delayed

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 23, @10:41PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the rocket-league dept.
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for carny:

Rocket Report: NASA's stunning Falcon 9 bargain, Ariane 6 delayed:

Ars Technica routinely runs an infodump about all things rocket-related. Of note in this edition are details regarding the Falcon 9 and the Ariane 6, but many others are covered as well.

Welcome to Edition 2.45 of the Rocket Report! We're looking ahead to a monumental week of rocket launches with the first LauncherOne mission potentially taking flight on Sunday and the possible launch of Crew Dragon next Wednesday.

[...] NASA got a stunning value in the Falcon 9. With the first flight of humans atop a Falcon 9 rocket coming as early as next Wednesday, Ars takes a look back at the origins of NASA's commercial crew and cargo programs. As part of its initial investment of $396 million into SpaceX, NASA got development of the Cargo Dragon, Falcon 9, and a launch site at Cape Canaveral.

A cost of 50 times more ... At the same time, NASA was developing the Ares I rocket to fly crew into low Earth orbit. Independent estimates placed the cost of Ares I at about $20 billion. President Obama ultimately canceled the Ares I, projected to have a similar lift capacity to the modern Falcon 9 booster, because it was behind schedule and over budget. The agency, in turn, got a bargain.

Ariane 6 inaugural launch likely delayed until 2021. The first launch of Europe's next-generation large rocket appears all but certain to slip into 2021 because of development delays the European Space Agency and the rocket's manufacturer ArianeGroup attribute to the coronavirus pandemic, SpaceNews reports. Before the crisis, Arianespace had planned on Ariane 6 making its debut between October and December.

More clarity will come ... "ESA is working intensely, and very closely with all actors involved, industry and CNES, to stabilize and consolidate the planning," Daniel Neuenschwander, the director of space transportation at the European Space Agency, told the publication. "Today we are daily addressing the preliminary impacts and preparing to return to a stable level of activity. We will fully consolidate the planning and assess the full impact of COVID-19 on Ariane 6 once we have more clarity on how the European economy will be able to function in the coming months." (submitted by JohnCarter17, Ken the Bin, and platykurtic)

Original Submission


«  The US Government Just Invested Big in Small-Scale Nuclear Power
Rocket Report: NASA’s Stunning Falcon 9 Bargain, Ariane 6 Delayed | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday May 23, @10:50PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Saturday May 23, @10:50PM (#998288) Journal

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ariane_6 [wikipedia.org]

    As of January 2019, Arianespace had sold three flights of the Ariane 6 launch vehicle. One month later, they added a satellite internet constellation launch contract with OneWeb to utilize the maiden launch of Ariane 6 to help populate the large 600-satellite constellation.

    [...] The first Ariane 6 launch contract was signed on 25 June 2015: an option for three launches for the OneWeb satellite constellation.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)