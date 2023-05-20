from the power-to-the-people dept.
The US Government Just Invested Big in Small-Scale Nuclear Power:
Amid the coronavirus lockdowns around the world, one of few positive pieces of news we've heard is that carbon emissions have dropped dramatically. The clearer skies and cleaner air have led to a renewed vigor behind calls for retiring fossil fuels and investing more heavily in renewable energy. Proponents of renewables tend to focus on solar and wind as the best green energy sources, leaving out a lingeringly controversial yet crucial player: nuclear power.
Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) shone a light on nuclear's potential in the most effective possible way: by dumping a bunch of money on it. The DOE launched its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program to the tune of $230 million. That sum is broken down into $160 million for scientists currently working on nuclear reactors that could be operational in 5 to 7 years, and another $70 million for additional research and development down the road.
[...] Small modular reactors are touted as having the most potential to reduce the up-front costs of nuclear power while improving its safety. Rather than having to be custom-built onsite, small modular reactors can be manufactured in a central location and shipped to their destination in pieces.
Oregon-based NuScale Power is leading the small modular reactor charge with its 65-foot-tall by 9-foot-wide light water reactor. 100 of them could fit in the containment chamber of a large conventional reactor, and NuScale says its small reactor can produce 60 megawatts of energy per day (as compared to around 1,000 MW produced daily by conventional fission reactors)—so the size-to-production-capacity ratio is pretty solid. According to the Nuclear Energy Institute in Washington DC, NuScale will likely be the first company to receive small modular reactor design certification from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
[...] If small modular reactor and other nuclear tech moves forward—overcoming barriers from cost to bureaucracy to public opinion—we could see, in the not-too-distant future, large conventional reactors supplanted by smaller local ones. Under current safety regulations, reactors have to be at least 10 miles from the people they're providing power to. Small modular reactors could be closer to the communities or industrial zones they're powering, meaning less energy would be lost in transit and storage.
[...] Investments in nuclear power are nonetheless something of a gamble, especially now that we're beset by uncertainty on all fronts. But it's one the US government is up for making; we will, after all, be looking for ways to keep the skies smog-free and stop temperatures from rising for decades to come.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Sulla on Saturday May 23, @08:39PM
Them being small is mostly so you can do lots of iterations as changes are needed to accelerate development. End goal being a working 4th gen as quick as possible that could be deployed on existing nuclear sites to re-use the old waste. Eg the old nuke plant in northern Oregon has 1k years of fuel if used in a gen4 breeder reactor, these could be deployed now but advancements could lower production costs and make them more competitive.We will need to pull out of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty as a side product is the production od plutonium, which is banned.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday May 23, @09:16PM
Yes, a working reactor can be that small.
(Score: 2) by noneof_theabove on Saturday May 23, @09:07PM
there are 2-4 on nuclear subs and destroyers and that is a small city.
Our problem is "high pressure", think 3-mile island.
Lots of expensive welders and inspectors.
"low pressure" are in every county but the USA, wonder why?
There is a company in the use that build them about the size of a school bus.
They are then buried at the installed location with just the wires, maybe coming out, but could also be buried.
Both navy and this company do not take that long to build.
My town of 12,000 might need 3 or 4 of these, but there again we get piped in power from the large reactors in Bay City, TX.
You know what happens if a some wack job blows down several of these on their way to South Texas.
The last one leave does not have to worry about turn out the lights.
Some regulations are good and needed but when they support a monopoly supplier [HP reactor] that is just wrong.