Berlin WW2 Bombing Survivor Saturn the Alligator Dies in Moscow Zoo:
"Yesterday morning, our Mississippi alligator Saturn died of old age. He was about 84 years old - an extremely respectable age," the [Moskow Zoo] said.
Saturn was gifted to Berlin Zoo in 1936 soon after he was born in the US. He escaped the zoo being bombed in 1943.
British soldiers found him three years later and gave him to the Soviet Union.
[...] "Moscow Zoo has had the honour of keeping Saturn for 74 years," the zoo said in a statement.
"For us Saturn was an entire era, and that's without the slightest exaggeration... He saw many of us when we were children. We hope that we did not disappoint him."
[...] The zoo reported that Saturn knew his keepers, loved being massaged with a brush - and was able to crack steel feeding tongs and bits of concrete with his teeth if irritated.
Mississippi alligators usually live to 30-50 years in the wild, it added.
Saturn may even have been the world's oldest alligator - it's impossible to say. Another male alligator, Muja who is at Belgrade Zoo in Serbia, is also in his 80s and still alive.
[...] The so-called Battle of Berlin began in November 1943 and the night of 22-23 November saw extensive damage to areas west of the centre, including the Tiergarten district where the city's zoo is located.
[...] The zoo's aquarium building took a direct hit. One report said passers-by had seen the corpses of four crocodiles in the street outside, tossed there by the force of the blast.
Saturn somehow survived and then lived for three years in a city ravaged by war, and a climate unsuited to alligators.
Saturn, the alligator that survived WWII Berlin bombings dies of old age ~84 (give or take some months) which is quite a lot longer then most of its kind.
So what did he do for those three missing years roaming the country side, or Berlin's sewers? One would think someone would notice an alligator. Not to mention it has to feed so things should "go missing" (small animals mostly).
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Sunday May 24, @01:45PM
Now I understand the connection between Nazis and alligators!
Here is my favourite version from the TV series "Red Dwarf": Ace Rimmer jumping out of an aeroplane, surfing a Nazi alligator [youtube.com] to safety.
(For those new to Red Dwarf: this clip is a particularly silly spoof from a show that has never taken itself even slightly seriously. It makes me laugh every time I see it.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 24, @01:55PM
Alligators live in the wetlands of the southern United States. The reptiles were hunted close to extinction. After they were listed under the Endangered Species Act, hunting was prohibited and their habitat was protected. The species has made a dramatic recovery and was removed from the endangered species list in 1987. Because American alligator populations have recovered so well, hunting and egg collecting are allowed and a multi-million dollar industry has thrived in the South.
From https://www.endangered.org/animal/american-alligator/ [endangered.org]