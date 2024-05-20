A hobbyist electronics hacker who took a cheap standard calculator and modified it to access the Internet has been hit with a DMCA copyright complaint. According to CASIO, the project uses its copyrighted source code but the developer informs TorrentFreak that his code was written entirely from scratch.

Hobbyist electronics hacker and YouTuber 'Neutrino' only has 10 videos on his channel but many are extremely popular. [...] After a not inconsiderable amount of work, Neutrino's device was able to communicate with similar devices nearby and even connect to the Internet. Pretty impressive for a supposed amateur.

As standard, the CASIO calculator chosen for the project can be picked up on eBay for just a few dollars but other components are also required, as listed on Neutrino's YouTube channel. After desoldering the solar panel and various other steps, Neutrino managed to squeeze an OLED display into the space, along with a WiFi module and other goodies.

[...] But now, just a couple of weeks after winning plenty of praise, the project has also attracted the attention of an anti-counterfeiting organization working for CASIO. REACT describes itself as a not-for-profit organization with over 30 years experience in fighting counterfeit trade. "One of our main objectives is to keep the costs of anti-counterfeiting actions affordable," its site reads. A wide range of high-profile companies are listed as members, from Apple to Yves Saint Laurent and dozens in between. This week REACT wrote to Github, where Neutrino has his 'Hack-Casio-Calculator' repository, with a demand that it should be completely taken down for infringing its client's intellectual property rights.