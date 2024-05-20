from the pics-or-it-didn't-happen? dept.
Wanna force granny to take down that family photo from the internet? No problem. Europe's GDPR to the rescue:
A court in the Netherlands ruled this month that a grandmother must remove pictures of her grandchildren from her social media accounts after her daughter filed a privacy complaint.
The grandmother, according to a Gelderland District Court summary, has not been in contact with her daughter for more than a year due to a family argument.
Her daughter has three minor children who appear in pictures the grandmother posted to social media accounts on Facebook and Pinterest. In February, the daughter wrote to her mother, noting that her requests made via the police to remove the photos of her children from social media have been ignored and giving her mother until March 5 to comply or face legal action.
After the grandmother failed to take the photos down, the mother took her complaint to court.
The Dutch implementation of Europe's General Data Protection Act requires that anyone posting photos of minors obtain consent from their legal guardians.
When the court took up the matter in April, the grandmother had removed photos, except for one from Facebook. She wanted that one picture, of the grandson she had cared for from April 2012 through April 2019 while the boy and his father, separated from the mother, lived with her.
The father in the instance of the Facebook image also did not consent to the publication of the image.
[...] Accordingly, the judge gave the grandmother ten days to remove the picture. If it isn't not removed by then, a fine of €50.00 (£45, $55) will be imposed each day the images remain in place, up to a maximum of €1,000 (£900, $1,095).
I think it is good that photos of minors are not plastered online without carer/parental consent. Putting anything on social media is stooopid, but people are stooopid. Refer to the John Cleese clip on the web on how stooopid you have to be to not know you ARE stooopid. In this case, it would seem that for the period April 2012 to April 2019, the grandmother was the primary care giver. Therefore, what every 6 year old should be able to figure out, is that images she took from that period belong to and are subject to consent of the grandmother, not the mother of father. That pictures of a kid simply do not belong online, is another matter.
