IBM laying off thousands, seeking “flexibility” during COVID-19 crisis:
Both Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and IBM this week announced significant cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts and significant job losses.
IBM announced its layoffs late Thursday. In a statement, the company said the "highly competitive marketplace requires flexibility to constantly remix high-value skills," which in this case means deciding you no longer place a high value on the skills a significant number of employees bring to the socially distanced table.
[...] The company's CEO, Arvind Krishna, has been with the company for decades but only stepped into the top seat in April, saying at the time he was focused on building up the parts of the company that support cloud computing and artificial intelligence and was willing to move away from the rest.
IBM did not specify how many positions were being cut, but both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News report thousands of employees were affected in five states: California, New York, North Carolina, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.
[...] IBM said in a statement it would offer subsidized medical coverage to affected employees for the next 12 months.
HPE also announced its cost-cutting plans on Thursday as part of its more recent quarterly earnings report. The company will cut some salaries through at least October 31, with executives seeing pay cuts of 20 to 25 percent.
[...] Although the company expects to conduct layoffs, company leadership did not specify which divisions or how many jobs are at stake. For now, the company said it is "working through the details in the next couple months" to determine what makes sense for the business.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 25, @01:09AM (1 child)
Don't they lay off 10k employees every 1-2 years?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday May 25, @01:55AM
Layoffs have been regular occurrences, going back to 1993 [washingtonpost.com]
That is, when they aren't getting rid of people with "Spin off" companies [wsj.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @01:26AM
IBM = Indian Business Machines - solves the social distancing inside IBM quite nicely, with a good amount of miles between the business executives and the workers.
Because you don't need natural intelligence in the cloud if you have an artificial one; and besides, who defines what intelligence is if not the business administration?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 25, @01:44AM
Watcha wanna bet 90% of those are over 50 years old, and American. IBM has a reputation for shedding experienced (read: expensive) worker bees, they've been doing it for at least 10 years now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @01:47AM
