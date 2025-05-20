from the backup-a-1TB-drive-in-0.2-seconds dept.
Researchers Claim New Internet Speed Record Of 44.2 Tbps - The Verge:
Researchers based out of Australia's Monash, Swinburne, and RMIT universities say they've set a new internet speed record of 44.2 Tbps, according to a paper published in the open-access journal Nature Communications. That's theoretically enough speed to download the contents of more than 50 100GB Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in a single second.
[...] The test fiber connection ran between RMIT's Melbourne City campus and Monash University's Clayton campus, and the researchers say it mirrors infrastructure used by Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN).
[...] "What our research demonstrates is the ability for fibers that we already have in the ground, thanks to the NBN project, to be the backbone of communications networks now and in the future.
Those speeds were achieved, thanks to a piece of technology called a micro-comb, which offers a more efficient and compact way to transmit data. This micro-comb was placed within the cable's fibers in what the researchers say is the first time the technology has been used in a field trial.
Now, the researchers say the challenge is to turn the technology into something that can be used with existing infrastructure. "Long-term, we hope to create integrated photonic chips that could enable this sort of data rate to be achieved across existing optical fiber links with minimal cost," RMIT's Professor Arnan Mitchell says.
Also At:
Record-breaking Aussie boffins send 44.2 terabits a second screaming down 75km of fiber from single chip
Journal Reference:
Bill Corcoran, Mengxi Tan, Xingyuan Xu, et al. Ultra-dense optical data transmission over standard fibre with a single chip source [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-16265-x)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @02:13PM
Obviously this is NOT the NBN
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @02:14PM
Great. So here I am sitting in the USA using great American DSL at speeds that are only a bit better than dial-up. Won't benefit the small person like me. Just used for sucking up data about me collected by big corporations.
"integrated photonic chips"
Didn't they use those on Star Trek? Something about inverting an interphasic warp particle or something. :P