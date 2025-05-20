from the no-more-knock-knock-jokes dept.
Onboard separation technology set to improve fuel economy:
A technology developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory could pave the way for increased fuel economy and lower greenhouse gas emissions as part of an octane-on-demand fuel-delivery system.
Designed to work with a car's existing fuel, the onboard separation technology is the first to use chemistry—not a physical membrane—to separate ethanol-blended gasoline into high- and low-octane fuel components. An octane-on-demand system can then meter out the appropriate fuel mixture to the engine depending on the power required: lower octane for idling, higher octane for accelerating.
Studies have shown that octane-on-demand approaches can improve fuel economy by up to 30 percent and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent. But so far, the pervaporation membranes tested for octane on demand leave nearly 20 percent of the valuable high-octane fuel components in the gasoline.
In proof-of-concept testing with three different chemistries, PNNL's patent-pending onboard separation technology separated 95 percent of the ethanol out of commercial gasoline. The materials are also effective for separating butanol, a promising high-octane renewable fuel component.
More information: Katarzyna Grubel et al. Octane-On-Demand: Onboard Separation of Oxygenates from Gasoline, Energy & Fuels (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acs.energyfuels.8b03781
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @03:31PM
The gasoline engine has reached its limit for fuel efficiency.
All these ridiculous efforts to squeeze out a little more are a waste. It's a waste of money and waste of resources. Efforts are better spent to reduce vehicle weight and encourage more passengers per vehicle and shorter trips.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday May 25, @03:34PM (1 child)
Not as useful as it would have been decades ago. Nowadays with precise computer engine control and vehicles like mine that don't even bother and just shut themselves off instead of idling, the value is likely less than posited and reducing further every year.
Notice how incandescent lights suddenly started innovating and became significantly more efficient as we all moved to fluorescent and then LED?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday May 25, @03:50PM
No, but I noticed that I can find normal sized 250W incandescent bulbs now. LEDs and CFLs are all fine and good for general use but if you need to see to get a splinter out, read a paperback, or solder a tiny-ass component, incandescent bulbs kick the complete shit out of everything else.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 25, @03:47PM (1 child)
One has to wonder, if given the choice between ethanol gas and gas gas, how many people would choose the gas gas? I know I would, I don't want to burn alcohol in my engine, nor subsidize corn growers and distillers.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday May 25, @03:56PM
I use no-ethanol gas always. My car has significantly more power on straight up gasoline and gets 25% or so more miles to the gallon. And since I have to go to the station that has it for my mower/weedeater/generator anyway, why not save some polluting and some money? Yes, straight gas really does pollute less in my car. Do the math. Ten percent ethanol causes a 25% fuel efficiency reduction for my particular vehicle, which means more gas is burned to travel the same distance.
