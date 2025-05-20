from the demonstrate-that-it-works dept.
US begins crackdown on unvetted virus blood tests:
U.S. regulators are moving ahead with a crackdown on scores of antibody tests for the coronavirus that have not yet been shown to work.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday published a list of more than two dozen test makers that have failed to file applications to remain on the market or already pulled their products.
The agency said in a statement that it expects the tests "will not be marketed or distributed." It was unclear if any of the companies would face additional penalties.
Most companies faced a deadline earlier this week to file paperwork demonstrating their tests' performance. Regulators required it after previously allowing tests to launch with minimal oversight, which critics said had created a "Wild West" of unregulated testing.
[...] Under pressure to increase testing options, the FDA in March essentially allowed companies to begin selling antibody tests as long as they notified the agency of their plans and provided disclaimers, including that they were not FDA-approved.
The FDA is now working with the National Institutes of Health and other federal health agencies to vet the accuracy of the tests and determine how they can be used to track and contain the virus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @06:19PM (3 children)
Back in January a pandemic of unvetted blood tests spread around the world. All of a sudden websites like john hopkins had plots of the number of cases being updated every day when normal epidemiological data usually lags by weeks. There were no publications about the specificity/sensitivity of these tests, the gold standard used, or the criteria to get tested.
It wasn't until the US started testing in March that decent data on the number of tests performed started becoming available. But still, without knowing the details of the test this info was of limited value. So now after telling everyone they need to stay inside because of these test results, they want to crackdown on "unvetted tests"? Maybe they should send the FBI to raid places giving free vitamin C to healthcare workers and have the FTC send threatening letters to places offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy to people having trouble getting enough oxygen?
The only real number is all cause mortality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @06:29PM
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/NCHSData20.csv [cdc.gov]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday May 25, @06:45PM (1 child)
A lot of these tests aren't even good at the population level. They're either just before the line of fraud or actually over the line. The FDA should never have let them be sold. The are "unfit for purpose".
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 25, @06:49PM
The FDA has no control over tests done in China, South Korea, Italy, etc.