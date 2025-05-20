from the space-race-is-getting-longer dept.
China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious plans for a Mars mission which will include landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the red planet, the company in charge of the project has said.
Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space programme in an effort to catch up with its rival the United States and affirm its status as a major world power.
The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022.
Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for sometime this year, but China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has confirmed it could come as early as July.
"This big project is progressing as planned and we are targeting a launch in July," CASC said in a statement issued on Sunday.
CASC is the main contractor for China's space programme.
Called "Tianwen", the Chinese mission will put a probe into orbit around Mars and land the robotic rover to explore and analyse the surface.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday May 25, @11:56PM
Remember when Firefly first came up... and everyone spoke asian-esque... but there were no actors that looked remotely of asian heritage in the show?
Except for the fact that China has more money to throw at this than anyone else at the moment and probably will make this work. Go them I guess!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @12:37AM (1 child)
>In an effort to catch up with its rival the United States and affirm its status as a major world power.
Could it just possibly be “ in an effort to explore space and expand scientific knowledge “
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday May 26, @12:57AM
No.
We must think of other people as enemies. Especially anyone whose culture different to ours.
Different is scary.