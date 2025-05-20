from the convenience-vs-security dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Even seeing data breaches in the news, more than half of consumers are still reusing passwords.
More than half of people haven't changed their password in the last year – even after they've heard about a data breach in the news.
That’s according to a recent survey, “Psychology of Passwords: The Online Behavior That’s Putting You At Risk,” that examined the online security and password behaviors of 3,250 global respondents – and found that people still employ an alarming number of very common and very risky habits, even though they know better.
Researchers said that password reuse was the biggest security faux pas being committed by respondents. In fact, password reuse has actually gotten worse over the years: When asked how frequently they use the same password or a variation, 66 percent answered “always” or “mostly” – which is up 8 percent from the same survey in 2018.
Worse, 91 percent of respondents said they know using the same (or a variation of the same) password is a risk. They still do so anyways.
“Our survey shows that most people believe they are knowledgeable about the risks of poor password security; however, they are not using that knowledge to protect themselves from cyber threats,” said researchers with LastPass by LogMeIn, in a recent report.
[...] “People seem to be numb to the threats that weak passwords pose,” said researchers. “Technology like biometrics is making it easier for them to avoid text passwords all together and many people are simply comfortable using the ‘forgot password’ link whenever they get locked out of their accounts.”
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday May 26, @04:10AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @04:22AM (3 children)
Keep this list in a safe place, such as under lock and key or on your person.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 26, @05:02AM
Lastpass is a pretty good [lastpass.com] option for this, actually, and they provide in-browser JavaScript tools to audit all your stored accounts/passwords against known breaches and for strength and duplication.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Tuesday May 26, @05:14AM (1 child)
Nothing in life is to be feared, only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, that we may fear less.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday May 26, @05:44AM
Ah...just write it on a post-it note and stick it on your computer.
https://www.businessinsider.com/hawaii-emergency-agency-password-discovered-in-photo-sparks-security-criticism-2018-1 [businessinsider.com]
Better yet just don't put anything valuable where it can be accessed online. Really you don't need to bank online, nor do you need to need an app on your phone that has all your credit card info.
(Score: 3, Informative) by el_oscuro on Tuesday May 26, @04:25AM (1 child)
I stopped reusing passwords for anything important after seeing this:
https://xkcd.com/792/ [xkcd.com]
A few years later, I joined our red team.
SoylentNews is Bacon! [nueskes.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @05:22AM
Basically, this.
Password tiers:
1. Unique passwords for all of your banks.
2. A unique password for your e-mail (because it's password recovery).
3. A single password for Facebook, Instabook, Twitter -- and the other large social media platforms that are unlikely to leak your password, and unlikely to matter if it does (but it would be inconvenient...). Another password for shopping sites that forcibly store your credit card (Amz... I'm glaring at you.)
4. Then a tier for all the other crap that requires you to sign up. Your password might be "1234" for all anyone cares. You had to create an account on that forum to see an attachment? "Yeah my username is "unicorn" and my password is "pegasus"." Who cares. Maybe three or four passwords for the flurry of sites, depending on how you feel about the site.
All of these password-service providers are looking at breached passwords from random forums, dating sites, other unknown services -- and going "zOMG everyone is using the same password!!@#!" when.. yeah. No shit. For the worthless services that leak passwords, we are. And you know what else? If you use this user/pass combo to crack the _other_ site (that will probably eventually leak the password), I don't even care. Hell, I consider it good payback for requiring me to create an account in the first place. (Of course, no one actually does this because those other services are just worthless.)
Acknowledging that password-managers _could_ help with this, but they suck. One device, or cloud-storage, internet-connection dependent (are you using it to configure your router? Are you keeping it in mind for everything that would otherwise work without the internet? while you're in another country?), and just so much more -- password managers are a problem to fix a problem.