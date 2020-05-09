from the context-for-con's-text dept.
Internet Archive Adds "Context" with Warnings
The Internet Archive is warning users about debunked 'zombie' coronavirus misinformation
The Internet Archive is alerting users when they've clicked on some stories that were debunked or taken down on the live web, following reports that people were spreading false coronavirus information through its Wayback Machine.
As NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny noted on Twitter, the site includes a bright banner on one popular Medium post that was removed as misinformation. Its video archive also creates friction by making users log in to see some videos containing false information, like a reposted version of the conspiracy documentary Plandemic. These videos also include critical comments from Wayback Machine director Mark Graham who described the warnings to Zadrozny as an example of the "importance and value of context in archiving."
What Critical Thinking? Wayback Machine is Now Complicit in Big Tech Censorship
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @10:46AM
If I wanted to know what Vladimir Putin's opinion/view I'd ask him directly instead of reading his pet news site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 26, @10:52AM
So please just write: "We restrict this because this may harm money flow" instead of trying to excuse with "verified facts". If a big money is in game, there are no "verified facts" because every verification authority can be bribed, and that's what we get if we put the information exchange network under control of corporations.
Let's call it "American national censorship". They certainly do not censor blatant lies about Kim Ir Sen in American articles. They do not censor the information about "women rights" which are false by the law of many African countries. They censor what causes problems to the American economy.